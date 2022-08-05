ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee tapped to host 2024 Republican National Convention

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaJdR_0h6M4dSF00

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Republicans will hold their 2024 U.S. presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, the party's chairwoman said on Friday, choosing a city in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.

"Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Twitter.

In 2016, Republican Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 25,000 votes out of 2.8 million cast in his successful bid for the presidency. Four years later, Democrat Joe Biden carried the state by fewer than 21,000 votes out of 3.2 million cast.

Trump has hinted he will run for president again in 2024 but has stopped short of announcing his candidacy.

In 2020, Democrats' plans to hold their nominating convention in Milwaukee were upended by concerns about the coronavirus, resulting in a largely virtual event. Democrats have not yet selected a site for their 2024 convention.

Recent U.S. presidential elections have come down to the results in a small number of states, such as Wisconsin, which are closely contested.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Democrats
The Independent

Trump claims Senate electoral count reform effort proves Mike Pence could’ve overturned 2020 election for him

Former president Donald Trump is claiming a Senate effort to clarify how Congress counts electoral votes after a presidential election is proof that his baseless theories on how former Vice President Mike Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election for him were not as baseless, as nearly all reputable legal scholars have said.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as a bipartisan group of 14 other senators.“Senators are meeting right now...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

537K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy