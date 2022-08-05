Henderson to commemorate Purple Heart Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Henderson and a local veterans group will host a memorial celebration Monday to commemorate Purple Heart Day.

The event at Purple Heart Plaza, 101 Market St., starts at 9 a.m. and will feature Mayor Debra March, city dignitaries and representatives of Purple Heart Veterans Chapter 730, according to a city news release.

The city of Henderson became the state’s first Purple Heart city in January 2014, the release said.

Purple Heart Day is observed annually on Aug. 7, according to multiple veterans groups, as a time to recognize those who were wounded or died while serving in the U.S. military

