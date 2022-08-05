Read on www.positivelyosceola.com
Early voting begins today in Osceola County: What you need to know
Early voting begins today August 8 in Osceola County, and will take place from 9am-7pm through August 21. The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office has provided Early Voting information for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election for those who prefer to get voting early!. During Early Voting, voters may...
Early voting for the primary election starts Monday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting in the 2022 primary election starts Monday for Central Florida, and specifically for Orange County. Florida is a closed-primary state, which means only registered voters who identify with a political party are able to vote in the primary election. For many residents, there will...
Osceola County to Hold Public Meeting Tuesday for Sinclair Road Extension Project at Championsgate
Osceola County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday August 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the ChampionsGate Golf Club about the Sinclair Road Extension Project Development and Environment Study from Reunion to Championsgate. The extension would take place from Tradition Boulevard to Bella Citta Boulevard. The public...
Where to find early voting locations in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in the August primary will be open Monday in Orange County. You can cast your ballots at any early voting center through Aug. 21. Sites are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure you bring your photo ID and signature identification.
Elections could shift ideology of Brevard County school board
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One of the most tense Brevard County school board meetings in recent years, parents and family members demonstrated against the district’s transgender guidelines, which in 2021 read that all students were allowed to dress, access bathrooms and locker rooms and play sports consistent with their gender identity.
Osceola Council On Aging awarded $5.69 Million HUD grant for affordable housing for seniors, Osceola and Kissimmee add $4.3 Million more
With the cost of housing continuing to increase in and around Osceola County, many families and individuals are finding it more and more challenging to find attainable or affordable housing, and that especially impacts seniors, many who are already struggling with inflation and increasing rental expense as they try to make ends meet on fixed incomes.
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Public paychecks: See Orange County government’s top-paid workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average pay for Orange County government based on available data is $24.77 per hour. That figure is based on roughly 7,556 employee hourly pay...
Seminole County schools to require parents’ consent for first-aid services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced Monday that the district will require parents and guardians to provide consent for school staff to provide first-aid to their children. According to the district, parents will need to have their consent on file with the district before school clinic...
New Kelly Park school raises traffic concerns in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this year, including Kelly Park School in Apopka. With any new school comes concerns about traffic, especially for the neighbors right next door. What You Need To Know. Traffic backups at new Kelly Park School worries neighbors.
Emergencies can’t wait, and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital’s ERs are ready!
Emergencies can’t wait, and Orlando Health’s ERs are ready. Don’t delay your care–we’re here when you need us. When you choose Orlando Health for your next ER visit, you’re choosing state-of-the-art medical care from Central Florida’s leader in emergency medicine and trauma care. Whether based in a hospital or freestanding pavilion, our network of ERs gives you access to the best available emergency care just minutes from your neighborhood. We’re experienced and equipped to treat all members of your family — from infants and children, to teens and adults.
Conduct unbecoming a candidate: Johnson crosses a line and the race for Seat #3 gets ugly
I love politics, especially municipal elections. I like getting to know candidates, watching their strategies unfold, and writing about them. Without a doubt, debates are the most interesting setting of a campaign - when candidates stand toe-to-toe and put their ideas, vision, and values to the test against their opponents.
SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award
The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
Orange County Clerk’s Office seeking intended recipients of nearly 12,000 unclaimed checks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Time is running out for a chance to claim money being held by the Orange County Clerk of Courts office. The clerk’s office has compiled a list of nearly 12,000 unclaimed checks they have that were never cashed. They include checks that were mailed...
Orange County looking to fill teacher vacancies ahead of 1st day of school
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools said it has a number of teacher vacancies to fill just five days away from the start of school. As a result, the school district officials said they’re moving around personnel to help fill the gaps so that each classroom has a teacher.
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
Deputies defuse domestic disturbance at Orange County resort, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said its deputies and hostage negotiators spent that morning coming to a peaceful resolution of a domestic disturbance in a resort not far from Lake Buena Vista. Deputies responded at 5:08 a.m. to Grand Beach by Diamond...
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media
Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
Head-on crash Sunday night leaves 72-year-old woman dead in Osceola County
A 72-year-old woman from Tampa was killed Sunday night when another car entered her lane on State Road 60 in Kenansville in Osceola County, striking her car head-on, according FHP. The fatal crash took place at 11:23 pm on S.R. 60 near Peavine Road in Kenansville. According to Florida Highway...
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
