Osceola County, FL

Early voting begins today in Osceola County: What you need to know

Early voting begins today August 8 in Osceola County, and will take place from 9am-7pm through August 21. The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office has provided Early Voting information for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election for those who prefer to get voting early!. During Early Voting, voters may...
Where to find early voting locations in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in the August primary will be open Monday in Orange County. You can cast your ballots at any early voting center through Aug. 21. Sites are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure you bring your photo ID and signature identification.
