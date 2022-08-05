Browns Officially Sign Former Michigan Star

Read on thespun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos
It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith
Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
Look: Video Of Simone Biles At NFL Practice Is Going Viral
Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon. She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission
If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale. After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time. This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post. Things aren't always this...
Look: Matt Rhule Getting Crushed For Yelling At Baker Mayfield, Offense
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is facing some heat from NFL fans for being a buzzkill at training camp practice. On Saturday, newly-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield hit his longtime Cleveland teammate Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins on a deep touchdown pass. Higgins celebrated the score with his patented "red-carpet" celebration — much to the chagrin of his new head coach.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
3 Prominent Teams Mentioned For Odell Beckham Jr.
Just weeks away from the NFL's season opener, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market. The star wide receiver is still more than capable of being a difference-maker for a team, but a torn ACL in the Super Bowl means he won't be available until the second half of the season at the earliest.
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote
It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
597K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0