Bank of America gifts Union Mission with $95,000 grant

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on Wheels
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah
wtoc.com
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
multifamilybiz.com
ACRE Breaks Ground on 331-Unit Pepper Hall Apartment Community in Fast-Growing Greater Savannah Market of Bluffton-Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, SC - ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, announced it has broken ground on Pepper Hall Multifamily, a high-end 331-unit multifamily property in Bluffton-Hilton Head, South Carolina. The project is being developed in partnership with Charleston, SC-based Southeast Partners. With construction underway, Pepper Hall is scheduled to officially open in Spring 2024.
WTGS
South Carolina shoppers take advantage of annual sales tax free weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Sunday marked the end of the annual sales tax-free weekend in South Carolina and many people were out shopping to take advantage of those lower prices. The Sales and Use Tax Holiday is a 72-hour event starting the first weekend in August. The...
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler building new health care campus off Belfast Keller Road
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - New health care options are soon coming to Richmond Hill. St. Joseph’s/Candler announcing today the health group will open a new 27-acre campus near the planned Heartwood development off Belfast Keller Road. This announcement promises a multimillion-dollar investment in a new way of delivering...
savannah.com
Is Savannah Wheelchair Accessible? A Comprehensive Guide
Many people ask if Savannah is wheelchair accessible?. Yes, Savannah is a very wheelchair-accessible city. There are many sidewalks and curb cuts throughout the historic district, and most of the attractions are either wheelchair accessible or have accessibility features such as ramps or elevators. Additionally, there are several companies that offer wheelchair rental and tours.
WTGS
Coastal Health District offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Coastal Health District will be offering a new type of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release. The Novavax vaccine is the fourth COVID vaccine the FDA has cleared in the U.S., and it relies on an older vaccine technology, according to the release.
wtoc.com
Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
eatitandlikeit.com
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island
JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
wtoc.com
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton approves mixed-use development on Hampton Parkway
Bluffton Town Council recently approved an amendment to the master plan for Headwaters at Bluffton, a future development at Hampton Parkway and U.S. 278. The amendment adds a planned "mixed-use development of 270 multi-family units, the phased construction of the relocated Hampton Parkway, as well as several commercial outparcels located along the realigned Hampton Parkway."
Gallery: Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Come see this photo gallery dedicated to the Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life.
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
wtoc.com
‘We’ve accepted the assignment’: Remembering Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will mark seven years since a man was ambushed and killed in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan IV was leaving an apartment with his friend when two men killed him and shot his friend. The case is closed now with Timone Hooper facing life in prison. “It’s...
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
wtoc.com
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
WTGS
Police looking to question 4 individuals regarding July homicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police believe four individuals caught on surveillance have knowledge of a July 25 homicide at the Parker's on Victory Drive. According to SPD Public Information Officer Bianca Johnson, they are wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide investigation. A man was seriously injured...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
