Elwood, IN

Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz

By Vickie Binkley
WANE-TV
 3 days ago
FOX59

End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call

ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
ELWOOD, IN
The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
ELWOOD, IN
