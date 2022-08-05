Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz

Read on www.wane.com
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Madison County crash shuts down I-69 for hours Sunday
ANDERSON, Ind. — A crash involving a total of 11 vehicles, including a semi-truck hauling flammable liquids, shut down Interstate 69 in Madison County for hours on Sunday and sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened at around 6 pm at the 227-mile marker between Rangeline and...
Man critically hurt in shooting in Johnson County; 19-year-olds in custody
MORGANTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man remained in critical condition Monday after a Sunday night shooting in rural Johnson County near the Morgan County border, the sheriff says. Jerry Jones, 38, of Morgantown, was in IU Methodist Hospital, and two people were in custody in connection with the shooting, Sheriff Duane Burgess says.
Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic. What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of violence,” said Ja’Kell Dixon. Dixon’s youngest […]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indianapolis' southeast side, police say
A person was killed in a crash overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened about midnight Monday near the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, which is near Kentucky Avenue.
West Lafayette man drowns in Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO, Ind. — An investigation was launched over the weekend into the drowning death of a West Lafayette man Saturday in the Tippecanoe River. Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the river around 8:15 p.m. after a 911 call said a possible drowning occurred near the 600 block of North 1225 West.
Construction zone crashes plaguing stretch of I-65 in Boone County
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction zone crashes continue to plague parts of I-65 in Boone County, causing lengthy backups for drivers. The latest accident closed sections of the interstate near Thorntown for almost four hours Sunday. The crash involved a semi, which had its rear axle detached in the incident, with...
End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call
ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
Firefighters: Fire at Indy SW Side Construction Site Could Burn for Several Days
INDIANAPOLIS–A fire is being reported this morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters say it is on West Morris Street between Holt Road and Belmont Avenue. Lots of trees somehow caught on fire. “It looks to be the product of a construction site. This used to be the...
Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
Hundreds of Jeep owners and bikers honor fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
Over 300 motorcycles and Jeeps from all over Indiana made their way to the town of Elwood on Sunday to honor fallen police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
32 arrested in Johnson County drug sweep, 17 remain at large
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin and Greenwood police departments announced the arrests of dozens of people in a drug sweep. The agencies have spent months conducting undercover drug buys and collecting that information for charges. On Aug. 8, they came together...
Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
Flags in Indiana at half-staff on August 6, 2022 in honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. On July 31, 2022, Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 and County Road 1000 N in Madison County, Indiana.
Police: Columbus man kicked out of bar, fires gun in parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a bar he was allegedly kicked out of on Saturday night. Police got a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Cozy Bar (3870 25th Street) at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers were […]
Body found in burning car at Eagle Creek Park
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being found in a burning car in Eagle Creek Park. The Pike Township Fire Department said they were called for a vehicle on fire around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed off the road in a wooded...
Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting […]
Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant roundup
A multi-agency operation resulted in 32 arrests in and around Johnson County Monday.
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by the city of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
