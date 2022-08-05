MBTA announces a month-long closure of the opened just a month ago Green Line Extension to Somerville #mbta #charliebaker, #mayorkoch

City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News’ arborists Paul Bunyan VI and Fredrick Law Olmsted V risked mad dogs and Englishmen by going out in the midday sun this past weekend to survey the damage the still ongoing drought has done to many hundreds of trees planted by the City of Quincy in recent years.

