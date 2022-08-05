Read on www.tnonline.com
NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum
MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best
An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
4-star Friday recap: Greg Schiano’s underclassman BBQ brought the region’s best football recruits to Rutgers
On Friday, July 29, the day before Rutgers’ football program hosted the majority of its committed seniors, the staff entertained a number of top underclassman, and various four-star recruits, in Piscataway. Like the class of 2023 commits who would follow, the underclassmen were put through drills to show what they’ve got, which built camaraderie between Rutgers and each recruit, and the recruits with each other. Here’s what some of Rutgers’ visitors thought of the unique visit that day.
These 9 N.J. towns once had a different name. One was Boiling Springs.
If you’re heading to a concert or a football game at MetLife Stadium, you won’t see any road signs that welcome you to Boiling Springs. That was the original name of East Rutherford, the Bergen County borough that serves as home to the sprawling Meadowlands sports complex where New York’s two NFL teams play their home games.
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Check out these pictures from the Middlesex County, NJ Fair
I had a such a great time Friday when we took the New Jersey 101.5 Big Yellow Van to the Middlesex County Fair, which celebrated its 84th anniversary this weekend with rides, bands, craft vendors, home arts competitions and different exhibits. What I love about fairs is that they are...
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
J.D. DiRenzo handling transition to Rutgers as four-star transfer
Rutgers was able to win a busy version of the transfer portal sweepstakes this past offseason when it landed a commitment from offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo. An All-American at FCS Sacred Heart, DiRenzo was being pursued by some of the top power-five programs in the country. He settled on Rutgers and since his January arrival, it has been an ongoing transition. One of the most glaring changes has been moving from tackle, where he played at Sacred Heart, to the interior of the offensive line at the guard position.
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
Chatham beach closed to swimming twice after Portuguese man o'war sightings
CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers twice this weekend because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. The...
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CITIZEN POLICE ACADEMY/LAW ENFORCEMENT MINI ACADEMY
Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce the return of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Police Academy/Law Enforcement Mini Academy which offers county residents ages 14 and above a unique opportunity to learn about the complex roles of modern-day law enforcement agencies. Speakers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office and other public safety agencies offer insight into their roles in law enforcement as well as the role of citizens in assisting those agencies in the war against crime and terrorism.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Imposter pretended to be N.J.’s Cardinal Tobin on Instagram, Catholic officials say
The head of New Jersey’s largest Catholic diocese was recently impersonated on social media by someone who opened an account in his name, Archdiocese of Newark officials said. Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who has led the archdiocese since 2017, was impersonated on Instagram, although the exact dates the imposter account...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
The world’s greatest train set rolls into New Jersey
John Scully, from Metuchen, NJ, is sharing his passion and love of miniature trains with the rest of New Jersey and the many visitors to the Liberty Science Center. John and his wife Regina donated the 3,000-square-foot layout which took a team of architects, electricians, engineers and artists 15 years to complete in John Scully’s basement.
