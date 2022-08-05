ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum

MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best

An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
PRINCETON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County

The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Education
NJ.com

4-star Friday recap: Greg Schiano’s underclassman BBQ brought the region’s best football recruits to Rutgers

On Friday, July 29, the day before Rutgers’ football program hosted the majority of its committed seniors, the staff entertained a number of top underclassman, and various four-star recruits, in Piscataway. Like the class of 2023 commits who would follow, the underclassmen were put through drills to show what they’ve got, which built camaraderie between Rutgers and each recruit, and the recruits with each other. Here’s what some of Rutgers’ visitors thought of the unique visit that day.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ

Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
PRINCETON, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built

When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
247Sports

J.D. DiRenzo handling transition to Rutgers as four-star transfer

Rutgers was able to win a busy version of the transfer portal sweepstakes this past offseason when it landed a commitment from offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo. An All-American at FCS Sacred Heart, DiRenzo was being pursued by some of the top power-five programs in the country. He settled on Rutgers and since his January arrival, it has been an ongoing transition. One of the most glaring changes has been moving from tackle, where he played at Sacred Heart, to the interior of the offensive line at the guard position.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CITIZEN POLICE ACADEMY/LAW ENFORCEMENT MINI ACADEMY

Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce the return of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Police Academy/Law Enforcement Mini Academy which offers county residents ages 14 and above a unique opportunity to learn about the complex roles of modern-day law enforcement agencies. Speakers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office and other public safety agencies offer insight into their roles in law enforcement as well as the role of citizens in assisting those agencies in the war against crime and terrorism.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
nj1015.com

The world’s greatest train set rolls into New Jersey

John Scully, from Metuchen, NJ, is sharing his passion and love of miniature trains with the rest of New Jersey and the many visitors to the Liberty Science Center. John and his wife Regina donated the 3,000-square-foot layout which took a team of architects, electricians, engineers and artists 15 years to complete in John Scully’s basement.
METUCHEN, NJ

