ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore launches effort to attract new National Institutes of Health research agency

By Liv Barry
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Howard County Library Systems revealed a new mobile classroom, ’The STEAM Machine’

The Howard County Library System (HCLS) revealed a new mobile classroom at the East Columbia library branch on Saturday, August 6. The new education resource, nicknamed the ‘STEAM Machine’ will create an interactive learning experience, making science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics available to students in grades K through 12, “especially those from disconnected communities.”
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

WYPR to house Baltimore-based podcast The Stoop Storytelling Series

Baltimore-based podcast The Stoop Storytelling Series has been acquired by WYPR’s podcasting platform, Your Public Studios. Launched in 2006, The Stoop Storytelling Series set out to showcase the true and compelling stories of “ordinary” Baltimore residents through live shows. In 2015, hosts Jessica Henkin and Laura Wexler expanded the series to include a podcast.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy