downtownfrederick.org
Support the Holiday Lights in Downtown Frederick.
Checks may be mailed to the Community Foundation at 312 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, 21701 with “Holiday Lights Fund” noted in the memo line. Supporters have the opportunity to sponsor a tree for the 2021/2022 season for $500. The benefits of this highly visible opportunity are listed below:
Gettysburg Rocks this weekend to support children with cancer
Gettysburg Rocks comes to town this weekend with over 100 bands playing at 20 local venues to support children with cancer. The full schedule is here. Gettysburg Rocks is a bi-annual music festival, held in February and August. The festival features multiple live bands across multiple venues in the Gettysburg area. The event benefits Four Diamonds, whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research. Money raised in February is donated to Four Diamonds via Penn State Dance Marathon (Mont Alto). Money raised in August is donated directly to Four Diamonds.
virginiatraveltips.com
6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
Camp's reopening helps families, campers with disabilities
SABILLASVILLE, Md. (AP) — In the depths of Catoctin Mountain Park, a mile from Camp David, 19-year-old Melita Bell was overwhelmed. She had been working at Camp Greentop, a summer camp for people with disabilities, for just a week and didn't think she could keep going."I was like, 'I'm gonna quit. I can't do this. This is outside of my comfort zone. ... I don't know if I'm even making a difference with these campers,' " Bell said.The second week, a switch flipped in her mind. She grew to love what she was doing.Bell came back to camp year after...
themunchonline.com
112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202
1 BR + den 1 BA apartment in quiet community. All utilities included! - Large 1 bedroom apartment with separate den in quiet community with easy access to 270. This apartment has a large bedroom and living area that is very ample and bright, with a nice wood-burning fireplace and a balcony overlooking green spaces. Unusual separate den with a closet ads to the convenience. All utilities are included in the rent. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts, and well maintained grounds. This apartment is priced to rent quickly.
echo-pilot.com
The Old Home Week party has started and here are some highlights
Vernon McCauley, the community's chief cheerleader, led the festivities Sunday night for the unofficial opening of the 41st triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week. "We live in the best small town in America," McCauley said, sharing his mantra with the 1,000 or more people gathered on Center Square. He led the countdown to midnight, when the fire siren sounded, the town clock chimed and the crowd sang "The Old Gray Mare," the song that's welcomed the celebration since 1920, according to this year's Old Home Week president, Bonnie Shockey.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
mocoshow.com
Ice Cream Spot That’s Coming to MoCo Makes Thrillist’s ’40 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.’ List
Thrillist, a national media platform that covers food, drink, travel, an entertainment, has created a list of the ’40 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.‘ Though the list doesn’t include any ice cream shops that are currently in MoCo, it does include a shop that will be coming to MoCo very soon. Back in March, we reported that Baltimore’s The Creamery is making its move into MoCo, with a location coming soon to Chevy Chase Lake in Chevy Chase. According to OpenCorporates, The Charmery will be moving in to 8551 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 202, a 1,306 SF location. Currently, The Charmery has locations in Hampden, Union Collective, Towson, Federal Hill, and it’s first location outside of Baltimore, in Columbia, that opened in 2021. We’ll have an opening date/timeframe as soon as it’s available.
housewivesoffrederickcounty.com
Dublin Roasters: Organic, Fair-Trade Coffee
This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. [View our Disclosure Policy Here]. Dublin Roasters is THE coffee place in Frederick Md for organic, fair trade, and specialty coffee beans that are hand-roasted...
mocoshow.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming to MoCo (Updated Information)
The DC Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to the Montgomery County AG Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on September 17 and 18, with gates opening at 3pm. Tickets for entry are $20/adult and $8/child and can be purchased at https://www.freshtix.com/events/dcballoonfest. Tethered hot air balloon rides will cost and additional $25. Per...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
realtormarney.com
Home Design Trends 2022
Home trends come and go, and each year there are trends that tend to be more popular than others. In 2021, the trends we saw were focused on staying home, space utilization, and more time outside than in past years. Thank you to Realtor Magazine for their compilation. Here are...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road
Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
theriver953.com
71st HamFest returns to Berryville
The 71st Annual Berryville Hamfest is back this weekend at the Clarke County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 am with vendors starting at 8 am. The event regularly draws 1500 people and there will be nearly 150 vendors from the HAM radio world selling all types of tools of the trade from vintage radios to the latest models.
northernvirginiamag.com
The 10 Best Food and Shopping Destinations Hidden in Purcellville
This pioneer town at the end of the W&OD Trail is flush with vintage finds, eclectic restaurants, baseball, and a famous distillery. Purcellville was once a tiny outpost on the Virginia frontier. Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the location became a key stop on the “Great Road,” a thoroughfare used by stagecoaches on their way west. The town was settled in 1764 and was named for Purcell’s Store and Post Office owner Valentine Purcell in 1853. The town earned a stop on the W&OD Railroad in 1874, and its circa-1904 train station, painted canary yellow, sits beside the Wine Country LOVEwork sign. This landmark is also the terminus of the W&OD hiker-biker trail, and you’ll see groups of cyclists gathering to enjoy the town’s impressive collection of dining and drinking establishments. Bunches of friends lock their bikes up and find tables at Purcellville’s breweries and restaurants. But the town is also known to people who love vintage clothing and antiques. Purcellville is a worthy destination for day-trippers seeking sustenance between biking, vineyard hopping, or sightseeing.
mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
Wbaltv.com
Man tried to save best friend who fell overboard from boat
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Baltimore County man tried to save his best friend who fell overboard from a boat Saturday afternoon at the mouth of the Gunpowder River. Maryland Natural Resources Police continue to investigate while confirming the heroic attempts by Donald Hamilton to save his best friend, Rick Hennick.
