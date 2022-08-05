ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
Busy section of downtown GR to close for water main work, other improvements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A busy portion of a downtown Grand Rapids street is scheduled to be closed this week for infrastructure maintenance. Monroe Avenue will be shut down between Michigan and Lyon streets starting Wednesday, Aug. 10 while crews service the water main in front of DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and the Government Center, according to the city of Grand Rapids.
Improving communication with city hall topic of upcoming forums for Muskegon residents

MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon leaders want to open up the lines of communication with residents and so they’ve set up several information and listening sessions to do just that. The sessions run by an outside facilitator will provide information to residents on such topics as accessing documents and other information, various commissions and boards and their roles and the responsibilities of city departments.
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
UPDATE: 2 drowned after attempted rescue at South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon. It was later confirmed by police that both people died. Police said that a 22-year-old man from Novi and a 21-year-old woman from Columbus passed away after an unsuccessful rescue attempt.
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
The Great Dewey Hill Fire of 2005

Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
