MBTA Employee Remains Hospitalized After Bus Fire in Boston

Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth
Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
NECN
Here Are the Service Disruptions to Look Out for If You Ride the T
If you generally rely on the T to get you where you need to go, you may soon be taking a shuttle bus instead of the train. You’ll want to keep an eye out for signs that should help direct you to where you need to take the shuttle bus if your normal line, or section of line, is temporarily shut down.
MBTA shuttle buses to replace some service on Green, Red Lines
BOSTON -- Some MBTA riders will be on shuttle buses Monday. The buses will run along the Red Line between the JFK/UMass and Braintree stations at night. The switch is from 9 p.m. until the end of service each night Monday through Thursday. According to the MBTA, this will allow crews to complete important safety improvements, like track and maintenance work. On Saturday, the MBTA began running buses along the Green Line E branch between the Copley and Heath Street stations. It will remain that way until August 21 while crews remove the tracks and install new equipment to make the T safer. This work comes at the T announced plans to shut down the entire Orange Line and the Green Line Extension from Government Center to Union Square in Somerville for roughly a month each.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
WCVB
'It will be chaos;' Boston mayor Michelle Wu on Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — With a top state lawmaker calling for de facto federal receivership of the MBTA to address a torrent of safety failures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the agency needs "a partnership, not a takeover." Wu, who leads the city at the heart of the T's...
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — A transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire in the Massachusetts town of Lexington on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 shows the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700...
NECN
Explosion at Lexington Substation Sends Flames Into Sky
Emergency crews responded Monday to an explosion that sparked a large fire at a substation in Lexington, Massachusetts. Video from the scene at Massachusetts Avenue and Grant Street showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building before a fireball burst through. Witnesses across the street from the Eversource substation...
liveboston617.org
Boston Fire Extricate Woman Pinned in Crash on Hyde Park on Sunday
August 7th at approximately 00:25 hours, Boston Fire and EMS along with Police Officers from District E-18 responded to a Moving Vehicle Accident at 1800 block of Hyde Park Ave. After hitting multiple cars on Hyde Park, the vehicle landed on its side trapping the driver inside. BFD where called...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
liveboston617.org
Shooters on Scooters Have Rolling Shootout in Dorchester Overnight
Early on Monday, at approximately 12:05 am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 7 rounds on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Soon after finding the casings, a call came in for a car that was shot just a few streets over.
NECN
House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe
Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
WCVB
Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event
BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
WCVB
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
NECN
Record Temps Recorded Across the Region
Our heat wave continues in Boston with Monday being day five. Tomorrow is our last day of 90+ and we may actually get close to 100. Then a dramatic cool-down follows and we fall to highs in the mid 70s with an onshore wind. In the meantime, this hot streak has given us a few records.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
