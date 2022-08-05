ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Traverse City Record-Eagle. August 3, 2022. Editorial: It’s time to pump funds into sewer projects. Rich is good in a lot of cases. Rich is good in the Mega Millions lotto. Rich is good when it comes to flavor of foods like cheesecake and chocolate. Rich in nutrition is...
Titusville Herald

Biden approves disaster declaration for Missouri flooding

ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe flooding. The declaration makes St. Louis-area residents eligible for federal help with temporary housing, home repairs and some health expenses. Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across...
Titusville Herald

Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Two men vying for the Navajo Nation presidency announced their running mates Monday, choosing candidates from the New Mexico portion of the reservation to broaden their appeal. Navajo President Jonathan Nez selected Chad Abeyta, a 33-year-old political newcomer who is an Air Force veteran and...
Titusville Herald

Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators sent a letter...
Titusville Herald

Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years. Wellman Dynamics, a Creston...
Titusville Herald

Single-A California League Glance

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m. Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m. Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m. Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m. Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Titusville Herald

Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said.
Titusville Herald

Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
Titusville Herald

2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that leaders at the two universities can't say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes.
Titusville Herald

Minnesota Team Stax

Team Totals.251.321365348891718611133472353877201353. Team Totals57514.0210810821959.0870461428132323891.
