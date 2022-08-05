ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people

By David Goodhue, Syra Ortiz Blanes
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRaDy_0h6M2FOV00

The U.S. Coast Guard said the bodies of two people who were attempting to migrate to South Florida have been recovered from the ocean water off the Florida Keys after a vessel capsized Friday morning.

The agency said that eight people have been rescued, and the search continues for five more people. Six of the survivors required medical attention, according to the Coast Guard.

In total, 15 people were on board the migrant boat that capsized 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key in the Lower Keys, said Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered the two bodies and turned them over to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, Groll said.

Groll declined Friday evening to disclose the people’s country of origin, but the Keys had seen a significant increase in the number of Cuban migrants arriving in the island chain all week.

“Our search continues for others that may have survived this tragic incident. This situation highlights the risks these migrants face as they attempt to enter the United States illegally by sea,” Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, commander of the Coast Guard’s Seventh District, said in a statement. “The Florida Straits and its approaches can be hazardous for even the best trained and equipped mariners. For people illegally migrating aboard unseaworthy or overloaded boats and homemade rafts, who lack basic lifesaving equipment like life jackets, those risks can often prove deadly.”

As many as 130 people from Cuba arrived in various locations up and down the island chain between Thursday and Friday, said Adam Hoffner, division chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations.

Last weekend, more than 60 Cubans landed in separate incidents, according to the Border Patrol.

The ramp-up in landings is occurring during an already busy time for Border Patrol, Coast Guard and Customs crews patrolling the Florida Straits and the Caribbean. Since October, the Coast Guard has stopped more than 3,739 Cubans and 6,534 Haitians at sea who were trying to reach South Florida. Almost all have been returned to their homelands.

Both nations are experiencing deteriorating economic and political conditions, and Haiti is going through a period of rampant gang violence that has contributed to the largest maritime migration away from its shores since 2004.

The Coast Guard urged boaters in the Lower Keys to steer clear of its crews on the water, as well as those from FWC and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, as the search continued for the missing migrants.

“Please be safe while transiting the area and give rescue crews space,” the agency said in a statement.

Friday’s tragedy in the Key occurs after several migrant voyages have turned deadly in Caribbean in recent months.

During a July 28 boat landing, more than 70 passengers had to swim to a tiny, uninhabited island called Isla de Mona, located in the waters between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Five Haitian migrants drowned.

Only days before, 17 Haitian migrants, all but one female, died when their boat capsized in the middle of the night near New Providence, the most populated island in the Bahamas archipelago. At least one of the deceased was pregnant and another was a young girl, Bahamian authorities said. The boat was believed to be en route to Miami.

In May, another boat overturned near Puerto Rico’s western coasts, resulting in the deaths of 11 Haitian women. The victims were laid to rest in San Juan in June during funerary rites attended by relatives, politicians, journalists and the general public.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Florida Keys#Ocean Water#Coasts#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#Sugarloaf Key#Cuban#The Coast Guard
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Coast Guard intercepts sailboat packed with migrants off Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – A sailboat, tightly packed with 150 to 200 people, ran aground near Boca Chita in Biscayne Bay Thursday morning.  The people aboard are believed to be Haitian migrants.  As rising violence takes its toll back home, Haitian activists say more and more people are making dangerous journeys, trying to get to the US.Crews say there is a perimeter set up miles out into Biscayne Bay as they evaluate and speak with people on board the sailboat. They were given food and water and evaluated.  At least two women, a man and a child were...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
19K+
Followers
976
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy