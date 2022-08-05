ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Lewiston, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
Sasquatch 107.7

Injury Crash at I-90 and Highway 63 Interchange Near Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An unknown number of people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Stewartville this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:40 PM at the I-90 and Highway 63 interchange. A 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls South Dakota was exiting westbound I-90 to southbound Highway 63 when his SUV crashed into a car that was traveling south on Highway 63.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Olson
KIMT

Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning

..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Farming#Compost#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rsvp#Lsp
River Falls Journal

Sheriff Hove not seeking reelection

In her 15 years serving as sheriff, Nancy Hove has too many memories to pick a favorite. “I have so many. I can’t pick just one single event,” Hove said with a chuckle. Hove is retiring in January. Her position will be filled by Officer Chad Koranda who is running unopposed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Plea Deal For Former Rochester Athletic Club Employee

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, a former employee of the Rochester Athletic Club entered into a plea agreement involving allegations of criminal sexual conduct. 39-year-old Bradley Dorsher, who now lives in Brandon Minnesota, today admitted to a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
steeledodgenews.com

Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents

Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
OWATONNA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy