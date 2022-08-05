Read on www.inkfreenews.com
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
inkfreenews.com
Richard Stepping Down As Kosciusko County Planning Director
WARSAW — Dan Richard, who has been plan commission director for 45-plus years, is stepping down. Richard submitted his resignation at the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission’s Aug. 3 meeting. His letter stated he started and stopped such a letter many times in the last couple years. Not...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Chapter Attends National Delta Theta Tau Convention
WARSAW — The 114th National Convention for Delta Theta Tau, a National Philanthropic Sorority, was held in July at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort, Oak Brook, Ill. Delegates from 58 chapters were represented. Attending from Beta Zeta Chapter, Warsaw, were Brenda Arnold, President Jean Whitenack and Marcia Randolph.
inkfreenews.com
James Myers — UPDATED
James E. Myers, 79, Leesburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in his residence in Leesburg. James was born July 23, 1943, in Cecil, Ohio, to Rola and Bernice (Copsey) Myers. He was united in marriage to Linda Scherer on June 21, 1980, in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of...
inkfreenews.com
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
inkfreenews.com
Janet Kay Shull
Janet Kay Shull of Warsaw, passed away at 4:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 81. She was born on May 31, 1941, in Paulding, Ohio to Dorothy M. (Sweitzer-Sinn) Glass and Harold James Glass. On Dec. 26, 1964, she married her best friend and lifelong love, Robert Galen Shull. They were blessed to share 57 years of marriage together before she passed away. They spent their life together raising their three children, experiencing the joy of becoming grandparents and celebrating every birthday, graduation, holiday and everything in between.
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
More new single family homes planned for northwest Allen County
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — More than 200 new homes are slated to be built in Northwest Allen County, meaning more agricultural land will disappear. Beaumont, a new 165-lot development on 190 acres along Carroll Road, proposed by local developer Ric Zehr, is the latest of Zehr’s announcements, according to documents released Friday by the Allen County Plan Commission. Another smaller 29-acre subdivision, Broad Acres Extended, is planned for 53 lots, bringing the proposed new home total to 218 “estate” homes.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Police Hosting Dinner Saturday
SILVER LAKE – Silver Lake Police Department will host a fish, chicken and tenderloin fry on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event begins at the Silver Lake Conservation Building at 4 p.m. and continues until sold out. Items are $10 per pound and side dishes will be available.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Library Garden Group Stays Busy
SYRACUSE — Learning never stops, and Syracuse Public Library’s In the Garden group seeks to connect adults with the natural world while furthering their understanding of it. Join the discussion of Chapter Eight of “Nature’s Best Hope” by Douglas W. Tallamy. This chapter centers on restoring insects, the...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
WANE-TV
Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
inkfreenews.com
Wabash Hosting Sidewalk Sale During Kunkel Cruise
WABASH — Wabash Inc. invites shoppers to Downtown Wabash for its annual Sidewalk Sales event and Downtown Wabash Farmers Market at Paradise Spring Park. In conjunction with Sidewalk Sales and Downtown Wabash Farmers Market, the 23rd Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In will bring in more than 400 classic cars at the Honeywell Center.
inkfreenews.com
Mark Bormann — UPDATED
Mark A. Bormann, 70, Warsaw, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1952, in Medford, Wis., the son of Roy and Bernice (Lukewich) Bormann . Those who survive with his memories to cherish include his mother, Bernice; his niece, Jamie...
inkfreenews.com
Thad ‘Joe’ Zolman
Thad “Joe” Zolman, 75, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born March 25, 1947. He is survived by his sister, Sondra (Frank) Montel Jr. Sheets and Childs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
abc57.com
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:31 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on Old Road 30 near East Old Trail outside of Warsaw. Drivers: Chase McLaughlin, 19, West Harrison Street, Mentone; Travis Pequignot, West Shoreline Drive, Columbia City. Two vehicles made minor impact. Damages up to $2,500. 12:24...
inkfreenews.com
JoLynn Smith – PENDING
JoLynn Smith, 67, of Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 10:13 p.m. at Kosciusko Community Hospital. Arrangements are with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Resolution Seeks To Rename Mishawaka VA Clinic In Honor Of Walorski
WASHINGTON — The Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms, a role in which she championed important reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of services for our nation’s military veterans and the lives of veteran constituents at home. Along with the entire Indiana delegation, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Ranking Member Michael McCaul and Rep. Ann Wagner joined this legislation as original cosponsors.
