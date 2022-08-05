ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arden Conyers, 2023 wing, announces SEC commitment

Arden Conyers has announced his commitment, making it two in a row for Lamont Paris and South Carolina basketball. A day after receiving a verbal commitment from 3-star forward Collin Murray-Boyles, the Gamecocks received a pledge from 3-star wing Arden Conyers from Westwood in Blythewood, South Caroina. Both Murray-Boyles and...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Bowling league forming in Irmo

Stars and Strikes in Irmo will be the home of a mixed bowling league on the first, third and fifth Thursdays beginning Sept. 1. The cost is $14 per person per night with a one-time sanction cost of $24. The league meets for 16 weeks at 6:30 pm. All adult ages, handicaps, and individual scores/standings are welcome to this fun league.
IRMO, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer uses a one-word description for why recruiting is going well

Shane Beamer has taken a clear approach to recruiting efforts at South Carolina, and it’s developed into a trend that has led the Gamecocks to a top 20 recruiting class. In an interview with WSPA-7, Beamer said he credits the recruiting success to being genuine with prospects and families throughout the process.
COLUMBIA, SC
Where South Carolina, Clemson stand with Greenville High teammates

South Carolina’s football program has done well recruiting in-state players for the Class of 2023. The Gamecocks have three commitments from the state so far and have their eyes set on some of the top prospects for the Class of 2024. Dillon High offensive lineman Josiah Thompson has been...
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles

Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina lands first commitment of 2023 cycle, a 6-7 power forward

It was a happy Sunday for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina men’s basketball program. Gamecocks basketball received big news when forward Collin Murray-Boyles verbally committed to play for the program after taking an official visit to the school. Murray-Boyles is a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023....
COLUMBIA, SC
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
Riverland Hills Baptist Church Offers “Run for God” Program

The program for beginner runners and walkers starts on August 21. Riverland Hills Baptist Church is offering a 12-week “learn to run” program for the community. “Run for God” combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions to prepare participants to run a 5k (3.1-mile) or a 10k (6.2-mile) road race. A 5k walking program is also available. Individuals who complete the program will run or walk in a local road race on November 12.
LEXINGTON, SC
Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
COLUMBIA, SC
PTC dual enrollment graduate plans early to attend medical school

Tyler Shackelford had already been taking AP courses at Mid-Carolina High School when Piedmont Technical College (PTC) established a Middle College partnership with the School District of Newberry County. Earn college credits, on a college campus, while still in high school?. “If I’m presented an opportunity, I go for it,”...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board

Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
LEXINGTON, SC
More storms for Sunday's forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Well, another day with rain in the forecast. After seeing widespread storms on Saturday, we look to repeat things once again for Sunday's weather. Storms will likely get going right around midday with highs only reaching right around 90°. With any storms that do form, gusty winds and heavy rain can be expected.
COLUMBIA, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.

