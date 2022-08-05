Texas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting Asian family he blamed for the pandemic

Read on www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Related
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Texas grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing 9-year-old girl while shooting at armed robber
A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday declined to indict a man who allegedly killed 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez while shooting at an armed robber in February, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
Business Insider
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
DNA links two men in prison to cold case from 1983 that originally sent the wrong man to prison for 37 years
Two men serving life sentences for murder in a Florida prison have been linked to two other murders with the help of newly discovered DNA samples, which led to the exoneration of another man who wrongfully served 37 years in prison for the rape and murder of Barbara Grams in 1983.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida — but this time in a prison uniform
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida, though under far different circumstances than her previous time as lady of the house at ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Three Children Should Be Sent to General Population in Prison Instead of Death Row, Victims’ Relatives Tell Judge
A 22-year-old Indiana man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his girlfriend and her three young children, all of whom were under the age of six. Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull on Friday ordered Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron to serve four life sentences without the possibility of parole in the shockingly violent slayings of Sarah Nicole Zent, 26, Carter Mathew Zent, 5, Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3, and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, last summer in Fort Wayne, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Guy Reffitt, Texas man who brought gun to Capitol on Jan. 6, sentenced to 87 months in prison
Washington — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence so far related to the 2021 assault. A member of the far-right militia group the...
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
Chilling details emerge after dad and three children under seven found dead in car by jogger
THREE children and their father have been found dead in a car from an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma, police said. A jogger tragically discovered the bodies near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Cops first responded to a wellness check call at around 4.30am, prompting...
Killer who stabbed own grandfather jailed for ten years in first ever televised court sentencing
A 25-year-old who stabbed his bedbound grandfather to death has been sentenced to ten years in prison in the country’s first ever televised court sentencing.Ben Oliver killed his grandfather David, after learning the 74-year-old had been accused of historic sexual abuse, in Mottingham, south London in January 2021. He admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and was cleared of murder by jurors at the Old Bailey. Prosecution lawyer, Louis Mably QC, described the attack at the trial, saying: “He had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed with a knife in the face, and in particular in the neck. It was...
A Man Who Attacked An Asian Family Inside A Sam's Club Because He Blamed Them For COVID Was Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison
Jose Gomez, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime after punching the father in the face while holding a knife and then slashing the face of the 6-year-old son.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
After decades in prison, 3 men cleared in notorious 1995 murder of NYC subway clerk
After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York's violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and...
Comments / 0