ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting Asian family he blamed for the pandemic

By Josh Campbell, Andy Rose, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Prison#Hate Crime#Pandemic#Asian#Cnn
Popculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Law & Crime

Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Three Children Should Be Sent to General Population in Prison Instead of Death Row, Victims’ Relatives Tell Judge

A 22-year-old Indiana man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his girlfriend and her three young children, all of whom were under the age of six. Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull on Friday ordered Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron to serve four life sentences without the possibility of parole in the shockingly violent slayings of Sarah Nicole Zent, 26, Carter Mathew Zent, 5, Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3, and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, last summer in Fort Wayne, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Independent

Killer who stabbed own grandfather jailed for ten years in first ever televised court sentencing

A 25-year-old who stabbed his bedbound grandfather to death has been sentenced to ten years in prison in the country’s first ever televised court sentencing.Ben Oliver killed his grandfather David, after learning the 74-year-old had been accused of historic sexual abuse, in Mottingham, south London in January 2021. He admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and was cleared of murder by jurors at the Old Bailey. Prosecution lawyer, Louis Mably QC, described the attack at the trial, saying: “He had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed with a knife in the face, and in particular in the neck. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy