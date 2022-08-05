The economy just added 528,000 new jobs. Why does it still feel so messed up?

Read on www.nbcnews.com
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
U.S. May Be Headed for Recession—Here's How Long Experts Expect It to Last
Opinions differ on how long a recession could last. Several economists told Newsweek what to expect.
Bloomberg
The Great Resignation Could Soon Be The Great Sacking
The tide is turning in the UK jobs market. Earlier this year, a shortage of skilled workers meant employees had the upper hand. But with more indicators pointing toward a recession, inflation on the rise and the cost of living crisis starting to bite, we ask is the UK job market succumbing to economic reality?David Merritt speaks to James Reed, Chairman and CEO of Reed UK, Britain's largest recruitment company, who says the rate at which vacancies have been increasing has slowed down. He also explains why the company's data doesn't paint such a bleak picture. Plus, Tom Metcalf, who heads Bloomberg's finance coverage in London, discusses the outlook for City jobs.
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Several U.S. states are giving residents up to $1,500 to counter inflation, but the IMF is telling Europe don’t even think about it
As record inflation and recession talk stress out consumers, governments have struggled to figure out what, if anything, they can do. Some countries, including the U.S. and many in Europe, have enacted broad, temporary measures like tax rebates, one-off payments, and tax cuts as their central banks raise interest rates.
CNBC
Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
Inflation has the average American taking $100 out of savings every month
Americans are coping with a higher cost of living by dipping into their savings, a new survey finds. On average, Americans withdrew around $617 from their savings account from the beginning of January through the end of June 2022 to cover everyday costs like groceries and gas bills, according to New York Life’s Wealth Watch Survey.
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: No Aid in Sight as Parents Grapple With Back-to-School Costs
Some families could be in for a world of financial stress. Parents across the country are gearing up for back-to-school shopping. This year, they won't be privy to extra stimulus funds to offset their costs. August tends to be an expensive month for parents, because it's when back-to-school shopping kicks...
CNBC
Consumers expect inflation to slow down, a big win for the Fed
A New York Fed survey showed that respondents in July expected inflation to run at a 6.2% pace over the next year and a 3.2% rate for the next three years. That marks a big drop-off from the respective 6.8% and 3.6% results from the June survey. Expectations for food...
China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tension over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts, diplomats and U.S. officials.
Job Applicant's 20-Word Resume Stuns Internet: 'Straight to the Point'
One person joked on Reddit that the applicant must have been "playing hard to get" - but others read between the lines.
JOBS・
Hong Kong says it has held no discussions on relaxing property stamp duty
HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Tuesday it had no plans to relax its stamp duty on property, responding to media reports that it could consider waiving the extra stamp duty that mainland Chinese have to pay to buy property in the city.
Chinese city drops all home purchase restrictions to boost demand
BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Langfang city has recently dropped all curbs on home purchases to boost buyer interest, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday, the first Chinese city to publicly make such an announcement since the onset of the country's property crisis last year.
