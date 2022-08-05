KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash Ball
04-19-32-34, Cash Ball: 12
(four, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twelve)
Lucky For Life
19-27-36-39-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-05-29-64-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $52,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-0-9
(eight, zero, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
3-8-8
(three, eight, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
4-9-9-3
(four, nine, nine, three)
Pick 4 Midday
9-0-9-4
(nine, zero, nine, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Comments / 0