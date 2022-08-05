NH Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gimme 5
02-18-20-32-35
(two, eighteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Lucky For Life
19-27-36-39-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-05-29-64-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $52,000,000
Pick 3 Day
8-3-3
(eight, three, three)
Pick 3 Evening
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
Pick 4 Day
6-5-2-3
(six, five, two, three)
Pick 4 Evening
6-6-6-7
(six, six, six, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
