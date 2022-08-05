ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Aug. 10: Wilk Hosts Virtual Program on Wildfire Preparedness

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on scvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
scvnews.com

Monday COVID Roundup: 294 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 490

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 294 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 new deaths and 10,430 new cases countywide. Hospitalization numbers are unavailable due to the delay in reporting from the California...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Gibbon Center Seeking Donations for New Mister System

The gibbons housed at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus are benefiting from a new mister system installed this summer. The system is helping keep the gibbons cool during the hot Santa Clarita Valley summer. Officials at the Gibbon Conservation Center said all of the gibbon families have received new...
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Antelope, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
KTLA

Salty water is creeping into key California waterways

Charlie Hamilton hasn’t irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Canyon News

Newsom And Bonta End Fracking In Central California

CALIFORNIA—On August 1, the California Attorney General announced a Moratorium he and Governor Gavin Newsom signed with the Federal Bureau of Land Management, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the California Department of Water Resources, ending former President Trump’s plan to utilize 1 million acres of public land for the fracking/drilling for oil in central California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wilk
SFGate

Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike

Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Malibu Times

LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Wildfire
FOX 5 San Diego

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
californiaagtoday.com

Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
TULARE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy