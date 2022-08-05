On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at approximately 12:43 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival officers met with the 34-year-old female victim who related her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and refused to leave; after she called police, the male fled prior to their arrival. Officers then canvassed for the male and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint.

