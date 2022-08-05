ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said. Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Man Charged With Slashing Police Officers

On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at approximately 12:43 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival officers met with the 34-year-old female victim who related her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and refused to leave; after she called police, the male fled prior to their arrival. Officers then canvassed for the male and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Boys#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Ems
PIX11

Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a 6-year-old girl before the group stole her scooter in Brooklyn late last month, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street around 6 p.m. on July 28 when the three boys approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator inside of the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station when someone stabbed him in the back with an unknown object around 1:30 p.m., officials said. He was […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder

NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Bayville man accused of aiming laser pointer at police chopper

Nassau police say a Bayville man pointed a green laser at one of their helicopters as it was canvassing for an unrelated incident after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say the beam interfered with the pilot’s ability to operate the chopper. The pilot was able to locate Lance Lee at...
BAYVILLE, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested

On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet

The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
SECAUCUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy