McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested
Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.
bkreader.com
Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops
Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
Police: 4 suspects involved in $2 million jewelry heist in the Bronx
The NYPD released video of a $2 million jewelry heist in broad daylight in the Bronx on Friday.
Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said. Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced […]
ALERT CENTER: 8 sought in robbery at Uniondale Walmart
According to detectives, police responded to the location at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.
Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Man Charged With Slashing Police Officers
On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at approximately 12:43 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival officers met with the 34-year-old female victim who related her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and refused to leave; after she called police, the male fled prior to their arrival. Officers then canvassed for the male and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint.
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a 6-year-old girl before the group stole her scooter in Brooklyn late last month, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street around 6 p.m. on July 28 when the three boys approached […]
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Three Shot At Linden Lounge, One Woman in Serious Condition
LINDEN, NJ – Three people were shot after a gunman fired rounds inside Menga Lounge...
Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator inside of the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station when someone stabbed him in the back with an unknown object around 1:30 p.m., officials said. He was […]
Man, 66, arrested on murder charge more than 2 decades after Bronx woman’s death
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on a murder charge Monday more than two decades after a Bronx woman’s death. Gregory Fleetwood, now 66, allegedly killed Jasmine Porter, 36, in 1996, police said. He was identified and charged because of advancements in DNA testing, an NYPD spokesman said. Porter was found unconscious with […]
Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder
NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
News 12
Bayville man accused of aiming laser pointer at police chopper
Nassau police say a Bayville man pointed a green laser at one of their helicopters as it was canvassing for an unrelated incident after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say the beam interfered with the pilot’s ability to operate the chopper. The pilot was able to locate Lance Lee at...
Officials: 3 injured in police-involved shooting at house party in Queens
Police say the incident happened just before midnight at a house party in Springfield Gardens.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Family: Yorktown teen missing since Aug. 4
News 12 was told Kristan Lee, 15, was last seen in Connecticut boarding a New York City-bound Metro-North train.
News 12
Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet
The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
