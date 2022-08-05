RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
19-27-36-39-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-05-29-64-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $52,000,000
Numbers Evening
8-9-9-4
(eight, nine, nine, four)
Numbers Midday
7-6-6-2
(seven, six, six, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Wild Money
08-18-29-34-37, Extra: 32
(eight, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Extra: thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
Comments / 0