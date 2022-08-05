ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Natalie Parker, Brian Daldorph

Week of August 7, 2022: Our Kansas Notable Book series continues with Brian Daldorph about his book, Words is a Powerful Thing: Twenty Years of Teaching Creative Writing athe the Douglas County Jail. We'll also hear from Natalie Parker of Lawrence, author of Stormbreak, the final in the Seafire trilogy, and her hot-off-the-press YA werewolf novel, The Devouring Wolf.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, August 7, 2022

Lawrence Police Arrest Man Wanted in Ohio Quadruple Murder. LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Lawrence police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Ohio. 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night after a nation-wide search. The shootings took place Friday at multiple crime scenes in a suburban neighborhood north of Dayton, Ohio. Butler Township police have identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and 15-year-old Kayla Anderson. In a press release, Lawrence police said on-duty police had reason to believe Marlow was in Lawrence and initiated a city-wide search. He was taken into custody without incident after police identified his vehicle at 23rd Street and Ousdahl. Police said they had not yet determined a motive for the shootings. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges.
LAWRENCE, KS

