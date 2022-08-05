Read on www.zip06.com
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination
EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
OS Sidewalk Project Gains State Financial Support
Governor Ned Lamont spent about 90 minutes on Aug. 1 on a walking tour of Old Saybrook, visiting the Katharine Hepburn Memorial Museum at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, meeting briefly with various offices in Town Hall, and strolling the sidewalks on Main Street. “A lot of people want...
Emergency Communications Enhanced Through State Bond Approval
Town officials received word from the State Bond Commission on July 29 that grant funding to aid in the construction of an emergency radio tower and other important emergency upgrades has been approved. "I'm grateful to Gov. (Ned) Lamont and the State Bond Commission for their support of our local...
Lauretti: Artifacts discovery won’t delay start of Shelton’s Constitution Boulevard extension
SHELTON — The discovery of indigenous peoples’ artifacts will not significantly delay the start of construction of the Constitution Boulevard extension planned for next month, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. Lauretti confirmed the discovery of the artifacts on what is known as the Churma property — the site...
Eyewitness News
DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
Windsor residents advised to avoid Rainbow Reservoir due to blue-green algae bloom
WINDSOR — Health officials have advised local residents to avoid Rainbow Reservoir because of an ongoing blue-green algae bloom in the water that could cause mild illness. “Blue-green algae occurs naturally in lakes and ponds throughout Connecticut in the summer months and rapid growth occurs during periods of extreme heat,” town officials said. “Tainted water takes on a green, blue-green, or reddish-brown colored hue. Residents are advised to avoid contact and keep pets away.”
Brush Fire Closes Route 34 in Oxford
Part of Route 34 in Oxford is closed due to a nearby brush fire, according to the state Dept. of Transportation. Officials said the road is closed at Punkup Road. It's unknown when the road will reopen. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. No additional information was immediately...
Renovations on the Way for Legion Post 66
Thanks to $458,000 in grant funding from the state, the American Legion Post 66 building will be able to undergo serious renovations, the Post announced July 29. The American Legion is a nonprofit organization formed in 1919 with a mission of helping veterans as well as community service. Clinton’s Post 66, over 100 years old, is the local chapter of the organization, and though it doesn’t look it from the outside, infrastructure of the building dates to the 1930s and is in major need of upgrading. On July 29 the State Bond Commission announced American Legion Post 66 in Clinton would receive $458,000 in grant funding for facility upgrades.
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
What a difference a year makes: Fairfield County’s evolving housing market
The July issue of The Connecticut Economic Digest, a joint publication of the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, featured an in-depth analysis of the state’s housing market by Nandika Prakash, the latter department’s senior economist. “Home prices exceeded 2020 levels...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues
(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton
A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
