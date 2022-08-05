PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

11-29-33-36-37

(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000

Cash4Life

06-20-21-26-57, Cash Ball: 1

(six, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

Match 6 Lotto

02-08-13-16-29-45

(two, eight, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1,240,000

Mega Millions

02-05-29-64-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Pick 2 Day

8-2, Wild: 6

(eight, two; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

6-2, Wild: 1

(six, two; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

0-0-5, Wild: 6

(zero, zero, five; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-6, Wild: 1

(zero, one, six; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-0-8, Wild: 6

(nine, six, zero, eight; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-9-3-5, Wild: 1

(six, nine, three, five; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

1-7-9-4-3, Wild: 6

(one, seven, nine, four, three; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

8-8-7-1-4, Wild: 1

(eight, eight, seven, one, four; Wild: one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Treasure Hunt

08-19-21-23-29

(eight, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000