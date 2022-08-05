PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
11-29-33-36-37
(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000
Cash4Life
06-20-21-26-57, Cash Ball: 1
(six, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
02-08-13-16-29-45
(two, eight, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,240,000
Mega Millions
02-05-29-64-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Pick 2 Day
8-2, Wild: 6
(eight, two; Wild: six)
Pick 2 Evening
6-2, Wild: 1
(six, two; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Day
0-0-5, Wild: 6
(zero, zero, five; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Evening
0-1-6, Wild: 1
(zero, one, six; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Day
9-6-0-8, Wild: 6
(nine, six, zero, eight; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Evening
6-9-3-5, Wild: 1
(six, nine, three, five; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Day
1-7-9-4-3, Wild: 6
(one, seven, nine, four, three; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Evening
8-8-7-1-4, Wild: 1
(eight, eight, seven, one, four; Wild: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Treasure Hunt
08-19-21-23-29
(eight, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
