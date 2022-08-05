VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – We are Blessed in Valley City to have a group of dedicated volunteers who comprise our Valley City Fire Department )VCFD.) Many of the members have families who support our fire fighters when they leave for drill or leave a family meal to save someone else’s property or life. Last week the VCFD hosted their families for a “Family Day.” It was heartwarming to see all the little kids playing together and having fun. Thank you to all connected with the VCFD.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO