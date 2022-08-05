Read on www.newsdakota.com
Community Action Region VI in Need of Educators
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ahead of the upcoming school year, Community Action Region VI is doing all they can to hire educators for their different age programs in Jamestown and Valley City. Head Start Program Director Tammy Hoggarth says they’re in critical need for multiple positions. Hoggarth says...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – We are Blessed in Valley City to have a group of dedicated volunteers who comprise our Valley City Fire Department )VCFD.) Many of the members have families who support our fire fighters when they leave for drill or leave a family meal to save someone else’s property or life. Last week the VCFD hosted their families for a “Family Day.” It was heartwarming to see all the little kids playing together and having fun. Thank you to all connected with the VCFD.
Riverfest Winners & Highlights
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Riverfest was held Saturday, August 6th along the Sheyenne River in Valley City and at Fort Ransom State Park. Co-event coordinator Macy Schlaht said a lot of nice prizes where given away during the Riverfest raffle. Below is a list of the prize winners.
SueAnn Berntson To Perform At City Park Bandshell
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, August 10, SueAnn Berntson of Buffalo, ND will be sharing her music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm. Tim and SueAnn live in Buffalo, ND where Tim runs a farm and Frontier Ag. SueAnn homeschools two kids at home. They also have one in college, and two that are married. SueAnn is classically trained and gives voice lessons to a students. Tim wrote and directs the “He’s Alive” Easter musical that is put on by Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.
Jamestown 107.1 Fall Sports Preview – Jimmie Volleyball
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team won’t have quite the same look once play begins on August 19th in Montana, but the power duo of Anna Holen and Kalli Hegerle return for one more season in orange and black. Holen, who is...
VC 18U Tennis JTT Section Tournament Results
Back L-R: Miles Taylor, Casey Kruger, Treylan Cope, Jayden Johnson, Alex Rogelstad. Front L-R: Abby Martinek, Olivia Ingstad, Phoebe Olson, Breck Suficool. Lakeville, MN – The Valley City Aces 18U Intermediate team competed in the recent Junior Team Tennis (JTT) Sectional tournament in Lakeville MN on July 22-24, 2022. Two days of pool play with teams from MN, SD and Wisconsin followed by the final day of tournament play.
Saturday Night Thunder – Ladies Night – Results & Recap
JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – The Jamestown Speedway was back in action on Saturday, August 6th for Ladies Race Night presented by MIX 93.3FM. We have to thank our sponsors and supporters for donating some great prizes for our lady race fans as well Ryan Erdahl (Erdahl Racing) for donating 2 bikes in appreciation of the fans for the rollover fund a few weeks back. The racing action was intense and we had some awesome battles throughout the night. The weather was nice and cool, which keep the track fast and racy.
