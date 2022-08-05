ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 5

2nd Stream
3d ago

How ironic thieves stealing from a site that involves work tools 🤔😐😂

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta park shooting: 2 killed, 4 injured by gunfire during ball game

ATLANTA - An argument during a ball game at a southwest Atlanta park ended with a deadly mass shooting Sunday night. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center at Rosa L. Burney Park, just south of Downtown Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say

Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made after man gunned down at Riverdale restaurant

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in a Riverdale strip mall last month. DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, was charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Officers were called out shortly after 3...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta park shooting: 6-year-old girl among 4 wounded, 2 dead at ball game

ATLANTA - A second person has died following a shooting at a southwest Atlanta park that injured four others, including a 6-year-old-girl. That young girl remained in critical condition as of Monday evening. Atlanta police said the shooting happened at Rosa Burbey Park on Windsor Street when an argument over...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Robbery#Construction Site#Nike#Www Stopcrimeatl Com
11Alive

1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home along the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim who was taken to the hospital but later died.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment

ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
JONESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy