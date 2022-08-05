ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Treasure Hunt’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Treasure Hunt” game were:

08-19-21-23-29

(eight, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

