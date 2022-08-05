Thanks to $458,000 in grant funding from the state, the American Legion Post 66 building will be able to undergo serious renovations, the Post announced July 29. The American Legion is a nonprofit organization formed in 1919 with a mission of helping veterans as well as community service. Clinton’s Post 66, over 100 years old, is the local chapter of the organization, and though it doesn’t look it from the outside, infrastructure of the building dates to the 1930s and is in major need of upgrading. On July 29 the State Bond Commission announced American Legion Post 66 in Clinton would receive $458,000 in grant funding for facility upgrades.

CLINTON, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO