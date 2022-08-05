Read on www.zip06.com
zip06.com
Deep River-Chester-Essex 12-U All-Stars Enjoy Solid Summer on the Ballfield
While they may live in three different towns, all 12 members of this year’s Deep River-Chester-Essex (DR-C-E) 12-U All-Stars Little League Majors baseball team came together to put together a strong summer season in District 9 this year. Head Coach Beth Knox said that once the athletes on this year’s squad found their footing, they worked together to find success on the diamond.
zip06.com
Branford Senior Legion Battled to the Last Out This Summer
With his team featuring a young roster, Head Coach Kyle Heins knew that the Branford Senior American Legion 19-U baseball squad would have to grind it out until the end of the 2022 season. However, no matter how challenging that grind became, Heins said that this year’s team never gave up, and he was pleased to see Branford play some of its best baseball of the summer when the team capped off its campaign by competing in the State Tournament.
zip06.com
Renovations on the Way for Legion Post 66
Thanks to $458,000 in grant funding from the state, the American Legion Post 66 building will be able to undergo serious renovations, the Post announced July 29. The American Legion is a nonprofit organization formed in 1919 with a mission of helping veterans as well as community service. Clinton’s Post 66, over 100 years old, is the local chapter of the organization, and though it doesn’t look it from the outside, infrastructure of the building dates to the 1930s and is in major need of upgrading. On July 29 the State Bond Commission announced American Legion Post 66 in Clinton would receive $458,000 in grant funding for facility upgrades.
zip06.com
OS Sidewalk Project Gains State Financial Support
Governor Ned Lamont spent about 90 minutes on Aug. 1 on a walking tour of Old Saybrook, visiting the Katharine Hepburn Memorial Museum at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, meeting briefly with various offices in Town Hall, and strolling the sidewalks on Main Street. “A lot of people want...
zip06.com
East Haven Hall of Fame to Induct Seven New Members in October
The 35th annual East Haven High School (EHHS) Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Seasons on 990 Foxon Road. Slated for induction in the Class of 2022 are William Demetriades, Renee Forte Dominquez, Bobby Leonzo, Megan Rea, Timothy Shaw, Kevin Sheehan, and Edmund “Ted” Sullivan. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 103 Leigh Dr., East Haven CT, 06512. No tickets will be sold at the door.
zip06.com
First Selectman Recovering from Bike Accident
First Selectman Matt Hoey was injured in a bike mishap over the July 30 weekend while biking at Meigs Point at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison. Hoey suffered six broken ribs but credits his helmet and bystanders for preventing more grievous injuries. An avid bicyclist, Hoey said he rides...
zip06.com
Emergency Communications Enhanced Through State Bond Approval
Town officials received word from the State Bond Commission on July 29 that grant funding to aid in the construction of an emergency radio tower and other important emergency upgrades has been approved. "I'm grateful to Gov. (Ned) Lamont and the State Bond Commission for their support of our local...
zip06.com
Police Warn of Thefts at Gas Stations
Police have issued a warning for drivers stopping at gas stations: remain aware of your surroundings. North Haven Police posted to the warning to the department’s Facebook page on Aug. 5 after responding to several incidents in which thieves targeted drivers parked at gas pumps. According to a press...
