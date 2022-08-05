ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiXYL_0h6Lyb1300

Philadelphia police say a man's body was pulled from the Schuylkill River in Grays Ferry on Friday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 1300 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

Authorities say the body of a man in his 40s was recovered just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say the body showed no signs of blunt force trauma.

There were no other details available about who the man was or how he died.

