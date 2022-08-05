Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section
Philadelphia police say a man's body was pulled from the Schuylkill River in Grays Ferry on Friday morning. Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 1300 block of Schuylkill Avenue. Authorities say the body of a man in his 40s was recovered just before 8 a.m. Investigators say the body showed no signs of blunt force trauma. There were no other details available about who the man was or how he died.
