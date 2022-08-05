Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

Read on www.wistv.com
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
iheart.com
Two Injured In Shooting Near Fairfield County Schools
(Winnsboro, SC)-- Two juveniles are recovering from injuries after a shooting near three Fairfield County schools. It happened Friday afternoon in Winnsboro approximately one block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School. Police say five people were together when someone opened fire while...
wach.com
4-year-old shot on Cindy Drive, officials investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the finger. According to police, the incident happened inside a home on Cindy Drive around 11 a.m Monday. Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances and how the child was...
WIS-TV
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
wach.com
Coroner identifies victim killed in Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the victim that was killed in a shooting at the CK Mart at 2624 Broad River Road on Sunday, August 7. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Savion J. Fonville, 23, of...
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are looking into a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning in Orangeburg County. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 (Five Chop Road) near Carriage Hill Road - roughly 5 miles west of Santee.
wach.com
Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
Columbia Police investigate after 4-year-old shot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot in the hand at a residence on Cindy Drive, off Farrow Road and the I-20 interchange. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, August 8. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting and how the loaded gun was accessed.
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a suspect is under arrest in a July auto shop murder. Priscilla Maria Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and Murder. SCSO said on July 19 Willie McDuffie was found dead inside...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WJCL
Police: South Carolina woman gave birth to 'unresponsive' baby, then waited 2 days to get help
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s July death, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a news release Friday. The infant was unresponsive at the time of birth, she claimed.
WIS-TV
Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District is alerting parents that their children will be safe at school after a potential social media threat. According to the District, they were alerted of a potential threat at Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the social media...
Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
WLTX.com
Irmo man turns himself in for shooting
Police say the suspect shot someone in the leg at the Irmo Village Apartment complex. He has turned himself in.
Parents of newborn charged after infant found dead in South Carolina
