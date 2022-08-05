George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Release Date Moved Up

Read on collider.com
Related
Collider
'Mare of Easttown's James McArdle to Lead ‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+
Today, the cast has been announced for Paramount+’s prequel series for Sexy Beast. The prequel for the 2000 British black comedy crime film will star James McArdle and Emun Elliot, in roles originated by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley, respectively, as they enter the criminal underworld of 90s London.
Collider
The 10 Highest-Grossing Screenwriters at the Worldwide Box Office
It isn't uncommon to talk about the highest-grossing movies of all time or even the highest-grossing actors or directors, but the importance of screenwriters can often go overlooked. Their stories are a big part of what brings audiences to pay for movie theater tickets, and it deserves to be recognized as such.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in August 2022
August in North America is summertime and a month to kick back and relax in the sun. These seven new releases on Hulu explore the carefree nature of love and the integrity of ambition, through tales that confirm our complexities even when we respond to what we consider as joy. These films show us a divergence of journeys in exploring heydays and what moments of looseness do to our experiences of constriction.
Collider
'I Am Groot': Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Timeline, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is I Am Groot’s Release Date (And What's the Runtime)?. When Does I Am Groot Take Place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. Ever since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 Marvel fans have been taken aback by the cuteness of Baby Groot. The tree of few words has been a lovable and hilarious addition to the guardians, whether he has been fully grown or still just a sapling. Given that we missed quite a bit of Groot growing up (and the fact that Marvel fans love him) Disney has decided to release a miniseries focused on some of his amusing adventures from seedling to Guardian. Here's everything you need to know about I Am Groot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The 10 Best Needle Drops in Quentin Tarantino Movies
Whether you love his movies or not, it's hard to deny that Quentin Tarantino knows how to pick good music for his film's soundtracks. Besides The Hateful Eight, with its Ennio Morricone score, his soundtracks are almost entirely of pre-existing songs, whether they're pieces of music written for other films or various pop songs (usually of the underrated/semi-forgotten variety) from decades past.
Collider
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
Collider
‘Joker 2’: Zazie Beetz in Talks to Return for Sequel
Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024. The Emmy Award nominee would be returning...
Collider
'Nope': What Was Going on With the Cinematographer Antlers Holst?
Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope has once again inspired great conversations surrounding the treatment of film crews. The film’s protagonists – Emerald (Keke Palmer) and O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) – run a horse training business. There’s also the cinematographer Antlers Holst who only joins the crew once he sees how dangerous the alien Jean Jacket can be. And then he nearly gets the entire group killed when he pushes for one last shot of the creatures’ insides. So, what is his deal? Holst, played well by Michael Wincott, appears to be a representative of the best and the worst of the Hollywood “dream industry,” capturing both the ingenuity of craftsmen and the toxic qualities that only bring people down for profits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Jason Blum "Understands" Why 'Batgirl' Was Cancelled
Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision to scrap the Batgirl movie has shaken the industry. The unprecedented decision has not only left the talent attached to the project shocked and saddened but in the last few days has compelled many people to respond in their own way to the news. Big names like Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige and director James Gunn among others have reached out to directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to show support. It’s also reported that David Zaslav’s decision has nearly pushed DC Film president Walter Hamada to quit the studio. The latest studio executive to respond to the shocker is Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum.
Collider
7 Best New Films and Shows on Shudder in August 2022
Just like the summer heat keeps sizzling our bodies, Shudder keeps on adding great horror content throughout the season. The streaming hub for all things ghoul has been holding the fort down for the genre as we await the inevitable onslaught of Fall’s offerings (and for a summer lineup, there are certainly some great indie gems to look out for). You have a great mix of talented up-and-comers alongside some bona fide classics returning to the service, and these selected titles showcase a sliver of the great stuff you can’t afford to miss out on.
Collider
'The Sandman': Vanesu Samunyai & Stephen Fry on the Inspiration Behind Their Characters and Which Spinoffs They'd Watch
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Sandman.]. After more than three decades and many failed attempts, the beloved award-winning DC comic series The Sandman has finally been brought to life as a 10-episode drama for Netflix, developed and executive produced by author Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David. S. Goyer. Set in a world where the Master of Dreams, aka The Sandman (Tom Sturridge), must travel across different worlds and timelines to restore the order that devolved while he was held prisoner for over a century, requiring him to visit old friends, foes and family from his vast existence, in order to re-balance the dreaming and waking worlds.
Collider
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
Locarno First Look Winner ‘Semret’ World Premieres at Locarno
Click here to read the full article. Zurich native Caterina Mona will bring her directorial debut “Semret” to the 75th Locarno Film Festival where it screens at the city’s Piazza Grande, an outdoor venue traditionally reserved for more popular plays. The film, which is being sold by German sales outfit Pluto Film, follows the difficult path to healing for the titular character of Semret: a reclusive immigrant mother from Eritrea, now living and working in Zurich. Between her difficulties with her daughter’s coming-of-age and her challenging career at a hospital, Semret must take down her walls in order to let...
Collider
MCU: Ranking and Explaining 10 Nicknames Tony Stark Gave Other MCU Characters
Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic MCU counterpart, Tony Stark, has never been the one to shy away from making himself too comfortable around others — attributing out-of-context nicknames to different characters that turn out to be very accurate when you thoroughly think about them (though, to be fair, some are quite obvious to understand) is a brilliant skill that is up there in the list.
Collider
MCU: 8 Marvel Movies & Shows to Watch Before Phase 5
The recent 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was a buzzing hive of excitement for fans as they saw project upon future project unveiled. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios quickly stole the spotlight with its announcement of not one, but two phases worth of upcoming movies and tv shows. With a universe containing more...
Collider
MCU: The 10 Most Exciting Marvel Projects Revealed at SDCC 2022
Historically, San Diego Comic-Con is always a treat for comic book movie fans and general film enthusiasts alike. This year, SDCC 2022 continued the convention’s time-honored legacy of great reveals. As an example, the internet was set ablaze with Keanu Reeves’ surprise appearance when the actor showed up at Collider’s "Directors on Directing" panel alongside an exclusive first look at John Wick: Chapter 4.
Collider
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Award-Winning Crime Drama
The action crime drama genre was never the same after the release of Sons of Anarchy. Aired from 2008 to 2014, the show focuses on an outlaw motorcycle club based in the fictional town of Charming, located in California’s Central Valley. The close-knit organization has its familial roots, led by Jax Teller as president of the club (formerly vice president). Upon discovering a manifesto written by his late father, who was a previous leader himself, Jax goes through a series of personal conflicts with himself, his family, his relationships, and most importantly, the people in the organization. True to the nature of motorcycle clubs, you can expect a strong sense of love and comradeship between members. But not everyone is on board. Loyalties are tested as people begin to stick their knives behind other peoples’ backs, and the club’s brotherhood is put on thin ice.
Collider
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
Collider
The High Evolutionary: How the Guardians 3 Villain Connects to Scarlet Witch, X-Men & More
After fighting purple space warlords, an alien terrorist, and a sentient planet, one might be wondering just who can pose a threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy anymore. At SDCC, James Gunn revealed just who is going to challenge our favorite soft-rock heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is none other than the purple-clad evil scientist The High Evolutionary, being portrayed by Gunn's Peacemaker collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji.
Comments / 0