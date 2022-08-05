George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Release Date Moved Up

When Is I Am Groot’s Release Date (And What's the Runtime)?. When Does I Am Groot Take Place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. Ever since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 Marvel fans have been taken aback by the cuteness of Baby Groot. The tree of few words has been a lovable and hilarious addition to the guardians, whether he has been fully grown or still just a sapling. Given that we missed quite a bit of Groot growing up (and the fact that Marvel fans love him) Disney has decided to release a miniseries focused on some of his amusing adventures from seedling to Guardian. Here's everything you need to know about I Am Groot.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO