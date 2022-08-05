Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Breakouts from top-rated model that nailed Jaylen Waddle's big year

Read on www.cbssports.com
Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers practice after missing time due to personal matter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice on Saturday. On-scene reporters spotted Brady in his usual No. 12 jersey, participating with the rest of the team. Brady had missed several days of practice earlier in the week. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along...
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices
The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is back on the field today in Berea.
Minnesota Vikings are playing a dangerous game with Garrett Bradbury
The Minnesota Vikings aren’t unique. They’re preparing for the start of the season like everyone else. Many new faces are
Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers
Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
Bills' Isaiah Hodgins: Shines in practice
Hodgins scored two touchdowns during Monday's 11-on-11 sessions, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports. Coach Sean McDermott stated that he feels Hodgins is playing his best football and is impressed with the way he's played throughout camp. While Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie seem like locks to make the team, there's a logjam of players trying to land the last 2-3 available spots. Hodgins, a sixth-round rookie from 2020, has struggled with injuries to date in his pro career, but he's healthy now and appears to be making his case for a spot on the final roster.
Melvin Gordon’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
It has been an interesting NFL career for Melvin Gordon. After being drafted 15th overall in the 2015 draft there were high expectations for the running back. The Wisconsin product got off to a difficult start to his NFL career and was unable to run for more than four yards per carry in either of […] The post Melvin Gordon’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions' Jared Goff: Expected to play Friday night
Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested Goff and other starters will play about one quarter in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Campbell also said the Falcons will play their starters, perhaps making this one of the few preseason openers in which the first...
Steelers' Kevin Dotson: Suffers injury
Dotson suffered an ankle injury during practice Monday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports. Dotson finished last season on IR due to an ankle injury, but it's currently unknown if they're related. Dotson is projected to be the Steelers' starting left guard, so any missed time would be a detriment to their offensive line.
Colts' Parris Campbell: Notices minor hammy tightness
Campbell was held out of practice Monday with a tight hamstring but said he'll be back on the field Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. It sounds minor, though still worth making note of given Campbell's lengthy medical record. The 2019 second-round pick has played 15 games through three seasons, never once staying healthy for more than four consecutive contests. Campbell has a big opportunity this year, nonetheless, with he and rookie Alec Pierce reportedly getting most of the first-team WR snaps alongside No. 1 Michael Pittman. If it's those three at the top of the depth chart come Week 1, the 25-year-old Campbell likely will see a lot of work in the slot, though snaps in two-wide sets wouldn't be out of the question. First, though, he'll need to get his hamstring right.
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Leaves field Monday
Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team wanted to be "smart with [Floyd]" after he exited practice early Monday with a "lower half" issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Floyd recently returned to football activities at the opening of training camp after he underwent offseason surgery to address...
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from unbiased model that nailed Taylor's big season
There are many ways to attack your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, but one option is to target players on the same team. Philadelphia offers a prime example, as the addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown created a pairing alongside young wideout DeVonta Smith. If quarterback Jalen Hurts can take a step forward in his third NFL season, would it create several strong 2022 Fantasy football picks in Philadelphia? Smith came up just short of 1,000 yards in his first season, while Brown had 869 despite missing four games with Tennessee last year. Where should both receivers be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end
Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones initially was thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the No. 1 TE role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
