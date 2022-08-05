Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from computer model that nailed Taylor's big season

Read on www.cbssports.com
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice on Saturday. On-scene reporters spotted Brady in his usual No. 12 jersey, participating with the rest of the team. Brady had missed several days of practice earlier in the week. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along...
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
McClay is enthused by the arrival of several newcomers, even those who might be joining the program late.
Steelers' Kevin Dotson: Suffers injury
Dotson suffered an ankle injury during practice Monday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports. Dotson finished last season on IR due to an ankle injury, but it's currently unknown if they're related. Dotson is projected to be the Steelers' starting left guard, so any missed time would be a detriment to their offensive line.
Lions' Jared Goff: Expected to play Friday night
Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested Goff and other starters will play about one quarter in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Campbell also said the Falcons will play their starters, perhaps making this one of the few preseason openers in which the first...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sitting out preseason opener
Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers won't play during Friday's preseason contest against San Francisco, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Rodgers didn't play a single snap last preseason, so it's no surprise to see Jordan Love be handed the reins for Friday's matchup. However, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur said the team is still considering allowing Rodgers to see the field during the Packers' final preseason matchup, August 25 at Kansas City. The veteran quarterback could benefit from some additional reps with his revamped receiving corps, which includes newcomers like Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watkins (knee), in addition to incumbents Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.
Giants' Robert Foster: Full go at practice Monday
Foster (undisclosed) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Foster was injured making a diving catch during Wednesday's practice and needed to be carted off the field. However, the undrafted wideout appears to have avoided a major injury and has already returned to full participation after sporting a non-contact jersey Sunday. Although Foster is probably a longshot to make the roster, he does have history with head coach Brian Daboll, playing for him at Alabama and also spending the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with him in Buffalo.
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Leaves field Monday
Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team wanted to be "smart with [Floyd]" after he exited practice early Monday with a "lower half" issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Floyd recently returned to football activities at the opening of training camp after he underwent offseason surgery to address...
Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season, collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe
Harry suffered an apparently severe ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but he's awaiting further evaluation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after poor showings in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick appears to have suffered another setback and may be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle issue is just one of a recent slew of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.
Video shows major fight at Giants training camp that involves multiple players and even an assistant coach
There have already been several training camp fights around the NFL this year and the New York Giants added to that total on Monday during a chaotic morning at camp that saw an all-out brawl almost break out. According to the New York Daily News, tempers started to flare between...
Browns' Cade York: Misses first kick
York has made 11-of-12 field-goal attempts in training camp, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. A few of those successful boots were as far out as 53 yards, although when taking into consideration the distance beyond the goal posts, they could have been good from 60-plus. His lone miss was from 58 yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU made 54-of-66 for the Tigers, including 21-of-27 as a freshman for the 2019 national championship team. Not since Phil Dawson, who left as a free agent in 2012 after 14 seasons in Cleveland, have interested observers felt this confident in a Browns' placekicker.
Matt Gono: Done with Giants
New York terminated the contract of Gono (neck) on Monday. The Giants signed tackle Eric Smith in a corresponding move. Gono was believed to have suffered a career-ending neck injury before he was placed on the exempt/left squad list Wednesday, and this transaction may unfortunately indicate that those concerns were well-grounded.
Madden 23 - Cleveland Browns Roster
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Cleveland Browns. If you're curious about who the Browns' top players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Browns roster.
Browns' Reggie Robinson: Goes unclaimed
Robinson (undisclosed) was reverted to IR after going unclaimed Saturday, per the NFL's transaction report. Robinson was waived with an injury designation Friday, and he'll now have to miss the 2022 season unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Browns.
