ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler

By Destiny De La Cueva
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 19

Barbara Cartwright
3d ago

Wow, if I didn't already have a great job, this would be the job for me. Interested party: "and what do you do for a living Mrs. Cartwright?" Me (grinning from ear to ear): "Currently, I cuddle babies full time." Love it!!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity

The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Elderly woman found walking alone in LA reunited with family

LOS ANGELES - A 93-year-old woman possibly suffering from dementia who was found walking alone in Los Angeles Sunday night has been reunited with her family, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 93-year-old woman was discovered in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue around 7:45 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home

SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
NBC Los Angeles

Life Connected: Transforming Lives Through the Art of Dance

Dance can be a powerful way to show emotion and to express yourself, there's one special studio in LA that is changing lives through the art of dance. "I think my mother heard through a friend of hers that there was a new program that was opening up," said Alice Kim a dance instructor at Everybody Dance LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mommypoppins.com

All New MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita is a Family Fun Center Gem

During my childhood, Santa Clarita was home to Mountasia. It was your typical family fun center with a 90s vibe. We’re talking fluorescent lights, multi-colored, ugly carpeting, hokey prizes, and purple walls. I loved it. During COVID, the lack of business put it under, and this Valencia mainstay closed for good.
NBC Los Angeles

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Support Salvadoran Culture and Art in Los Angeles

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 support the third annual ¡Chévere! proudly celebrating Salvadoran culture, art and music. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to enjoy live performances featuring Salvadoran talent, dance, networking, small businesses, delicious Salvadoran food and much more. This year, the event, organized by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
nypressnews.com

Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people

Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebsbar.com

Parents hog-tie child for 10 hours next to hotel bed to stop him eating sweets

READ MORE: Single mums nicked £2k worth of toiletries from Boots to cope with cost of living crisisCops arrived on the scene at the Baymont Hotel in Northwood, Ohio, on July 22, where they found the boy hog-tied on the floor of one of the hotel rooms where the family was living.Court documents reveal the boy "had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoestrings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles" on the floor, where he had been for about 9.5 hours from 3am until police arrived at 12.30pm.Mr Sosnowicz was reportedly in the room with the child when police arrived, as were two other children - a six-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were not tied up.The boy's step-father claimed the boy was tied up because he "gets into things".
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman

The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Job#Children S Hospital La#Koala Corps#Oxford
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash

On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NBC News

Fake California doctor accused of targeting Spanish women, performing unlicensed Botox and fillers

A California man who prosecutors say faked being a doctor allegedly targeted Spanish-speaking women and performed unlicensed medical procedures on them. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, of Brea, was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor and performing procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney said in a press release.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy