Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler

Barbara Cartwright
3d ago
Wow, if I didn't already have a great job, this would be the job for me. Interested party: "and what do you do for a living Mrs. Cartwright?" Me (grinning from ear to ear): "Currently, I cuddle babies full time." Love it!!!
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity
The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
foxla.com
Elderly woman found walking alone in LA reunited with family
LOS ANGELES - A 93-year-old woman possibly suffering from dementia who was found walking alone in Los Angeles Sunday night has been reunited with her family, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 93-year-old woman was discovered in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue around 7:45 p.m....
Canyon News
Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home
SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
Santa Monica nursing home tells wrong patient’s family about death
A mix-up of residents at a convalescent home in Santa Monica has upset a woman’s family after they were told she was dead, only to find she’d been confused with another patient. A nurse at Santa Monica Convalescent Center — which is changing its name to Sunset Park Healthcare — told the family of 83-year-old […]
NBC Los Angeles
Life Connected: Transforming Lives Through the Art of Dance
Dance can be a powerful way to show emotion and to express yourself, there's one special studio in LA that is changing lives through the art of dance. "I think my mother heard through a friend of hers that there was a new program that was opening up," said Alice Kim a dance instructor at Everybody Dance LA.
mommypoppins.com
All New MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita is a Family Fun Center Gem
During my childhood, Santa Clarita was home to Mountasia. It was your typical family fun center with a 90s vibe. We’re talking fluorescent lights, multi-colored, ugly carpeting, hokey prizes, and purple walls. I loved it. During COVID, the lack of business put it under, and this Valencia mainstay closed for good.
Volunteers say OC Animal Care adoption-by-appointment policy increases euthanasia of shelter dogs
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
NBC Los Angeles
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Support Salvadoran Culture and Art in Los Angeles
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 support the third annual ¡Chévere! proudly celebrating Salvadoran culture, art and music. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to enjoy live performances featuring Salvadoran talent, dance, networking, small businesses, delicious Salvadoran food and much more. This year, the event, organized by the...
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people
Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
celebsbar.com
Parents hog-tie child for 10 hours next to hotel bed to stop him eating sweets
READ MORE: Single mums nicked £2k worth of toiletries from Boots to cope with cost of living crisisCops arrived on the scene at the Baymont Hotel in Northwood, Ohio, on July 22, where they found the boy hog-tied on the floor of one of the hotel rooms where the family was living.Court documents reveal the boy "had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoestrings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles" on the floor, where he had been for about 9.5 hours from 3am until police arrived at 12.30pm.Mr Sosnowicz was reportedly in the room with the child when police arrived, as were two other children - a six-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were not tied up.The boy's step-father claimed the boy was tied up because he "gets into things".
Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman
The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.
NBC Los Angeles
Windsor Hills Crash Survivor Saw Terrifying ‘Ball of Fire' Behind Her SUV
Grace Ortiz and her five children were on their way to lunch Thursday when they arrived at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues in Windsor Hills. Like others slowly crossing the intersection just before 1:40 p.m. in the South Los Angeles community, she was going about her day when lives were forever changed by tragedy.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
SFGate
A pregnant mother and her 1-year-old son on a routine trip are cut down by a speeding car
LOS ANGELES — A speeding car, a sickening crunch, a ball of fire. Before anyone had time to react, a multi-vehicle crash turned a busy intersection into one of the most gruesome scenes on Los Angeles streets in recent years, leaving five people dead, including a pregnant woman, and family members searching for answers.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash
On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
Fake California doctor accused of targeting Spanish women, performing unlicensed Botox and fillers
A California man who prosecutors say faked being a doctor allegedly targeted Spanish-speaking women and performed unlicensed medical procedures on them. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, of Brea, was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor and performing procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney said in a press release.
‘We forgive her’: Family of woman killed in Windsor Hills crash says driver will have to live with consequences
Loved ones gathered on Saturday and Sunday at the site of the horrific crash in Windsor Hills that claimed six lives. They joined in prayer and solace – finding comfort among each other in their search for strength. “She was my first best friend. The first person I knew. The first person I probably had […]
