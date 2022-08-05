Fantasy Football Draft Prep: How to best draft from the 12th spot in PPR leagues

Campbell was held out of practice Monday with a tight hamstring but said he'll be back on the field Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. It sounds minor, though still worth making note of given Campbell's lengthy medical record. The 2019 second-round pick has played 15 games through three seasons, never once staying healthy for more than four consecutive contests. Campbell has a big opportunity this year, nonetheless, with he and rookie Alec Pierce reportedly getting most of the first-team WR snaps alongside No. 1 Michael Pittman. If it's those three at the top of the depth chart come Week 1, the 25-year-old Campbell likely will see a lot of work in the slot, though snaps in two-wide sets wouldn't be out of the question. First, though, he'll need to get his hamstring right.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO