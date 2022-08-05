Zoey Deutch's Chrome Nails Are a Case in Subtle Details With Big Impact

Read on www.popsugar.com
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Off A Wardrobe Mishap While Showing Her Ultra-Toned Figure In A TikTok Video
Jennifer Lopez just proved that she truly is not phased by, well, anything. During a recent show, her skin-tight bodysuit ripped in a rather unfortunate place. But, J-Lo being J-Lo, she embraced the funny situation in a recent TikTok video...and flaunted her epic booty in the process. Jennifer combined the...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look
While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!
Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children
Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
Elle
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
In Style
This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day
Amal Clooney is the only celebrity who could make me reconsider cork wedges. It's a trend I dreamt about freshman year of high school when I saw Blair Waldorf wear a pair on Gossip Girl. A couple of years later in college, though, I decided cork wedges reminded me too much of opening a bottle of wine and never looked back — until now.
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
Selena Gomez Seen on a Yacht With Andrea Iervolino: What to Know About the Film Producer
A new man? Selena Gomez has been spotted vacationing in Italy with Andrea Iervolino. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old Italian film producer helped the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star into the water as they spent the day on a yacht on Wednesday, August 3. In another set of snaps, […]
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
