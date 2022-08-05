Read on www.ign.com
Related
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
IGN
Cryptic Teaser Sparks Tekken 8 Speculation Which Could Also be a Series Reboot
Tekken is a franchise that has been monumental in the developing of the fighting genre in games. The franchise has also extended to a live action film which has had two instalments. There have been seven instalments in the franchise from the arcade days in 1994 to the PlayStation 4 days in 2015. Players are now eagerly waiting for next-gen instalment for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
IGN
Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's First Character Announced
Arc System Works has announced the release date for Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 alongside its first DLC character, Bridget. The Second Season and Bridget will be released on August 8. At EVO, Arc System Works’ previously announced Season Pass 2 for Guilty Gear Strive begins with the launch...
IGN
Here's When Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer Will Be Revealed - IGN Daily Fix
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Arc System Works has announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
IGN
Tips and Tricks
Throughout the game, you will encounter many small items. These include the following:. Tinderboxes are used to light torches, candles, or any other possible light sources. On Normal, there are 151 total Tinderboxes; collecting them all with net you an achievement. Oil Canisters are used to keep Daniel's lantern lit.
IGN
Soulstice: The Final Preview
The Sacred City of Ilden is the perfect staging grounds for an apocalyptic attack by the nefarious Spawn of Chaos, an army of demonic creatures that happens to be swarming into the city through a giant Tear in the sky, not unlike Dragon Age Inquisition’s Fade Rift or Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ massive Space-Time Rift. None better to stop the invasion than the battle-hardened warrior Briar and her ghostly companion-slash-sister Lute, both of whom are Chimera; members of the mysterious Order of the Ashen Blade and the supposed heroes of this world. Things don’t exactly work out with the other Chimera, and you, playing as the dynamic duo, are left to vanquish the Spawn of Chaos by yourself – if not for the help of a few unlikely friends. This is the premise of Soulstice, an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
IGN
Guilty Gear Strive: Bridget Gameplay
Check out the new gameplay of Bridget, the first DLC character for season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive that was just released after being announced at EVO!. Bridget is a returning favorite to the Guilty Gear series, but new to Guilty Gear Strive. Armed with a yo-yo, Bridget is an easy-to-use character that can challenge from range, but has some great frame data if she can get in. Check out 12 minutes of gameplay versus CPUs and the new tricks Bridget brings to the table, and maybe you can pick up some Bridget tips along the way. While this isn't a Bridget guide, hopefully, you can glean some info about how the character plays.
IGN
The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
IGN
Superfuse - 15 Minutes of Exclusive Gameplay
Watch 15 minutes of gameplay from upcoming comicbook inspired action RPG, Superfuse. Here's our first look at new character, the Elementalist, a peek at the fire and ice skills in the game, and a previously unseen area called the Edge of Space. Players will be able to play the new...
IGN
Apex Legends: Hunted - Official Battle Pass Trailer
Get a peek at the items featured in the Apex Legends: Hunted battle pass in this new trailer. Season 14 introduces a variety of new legend skins, weapon skins, banners, trackers, and more. Apex Legends Season 14 launches on August 9 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One,...
IGN
Super Punch-Out!! Cheats
This page contains a list of cheats, codes, Easter eggs, tips, and other secrets for Super Punch-Out!! for Super NES. If you've discovered a cheat you'd like to add to the page, or have a correction, please click EDIT and add it. Two Player Mode Discovered. On August 8th, 2022,...
IGN
How to Unlock Ranked Mode
If you are getting into MultiVersus as much as we are, you may be wondering where to go to find the stiffest competition. Whether you want to see where you measure up against organized teams, or you just want to dip into 1v1 and see how you fare, Ranked modes are always the place to be in competitive fighting games of all kinds.
IGN
Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed in New Trailer
Capcom has announced two new additions to the Street Fighter 6 roster. Revealed on-stage at EVO 2022, and later posted to Twitter, the trailer shows off Kimberly and Juri. Juri first appeared in Super Street Fighter IV, and is described as a sadistic thrill-seeker. The spunky ninja Kimberly is brand new to Street Figher VI. You can check out both characters in the new trailer below.
IGN
Splatoon 3 Is Getting Its Own Nintendo Direct This Week
Splatoon 3 will be getting a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation this Wednesday, August 10. The broadcast will be roughly 30 minutes long, and begins at 6am Pacific / 9am Eastern / 2pm UK / 11pm AEST. Nintendo hasn't hinted at what will be inside, but you can guess at a healthy swathe of new gameplay, as well as new information about the game's Campaign, PvP and PvE modes.
IGN
Rollback Netcode Is Coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Ball FighterZ fans have finally gathered the seven Dragon Balls to make their wishes come true, as Bandai Namco announced that rollback netcode is coming to the popular fighting game. Revealed after the Dragon Ball FighterZ Grand Finals at EVO 2022, Producer Tomoko Hiroki shared a message with fans...
IGN
SIPT 80 - 080922
RPGs and monster fights galore! Here are our reviews for Live A Live, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and GigaBash!
Comments / 0