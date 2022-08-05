Liverpool vs. Fulham prediction, odds, line: Top expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for August 6

Read on www.cbssports.com
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
West Brom starlet Rayhaan Tulloch joins Rochdale on a season-long loan - as Baggies boss Steve Bruce wants the England U18 international to gain more competitive experience this season
West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch is joining Rochdale on loan. The 21-year old, who made his debut for Albion in 2019, is being allowed out by manager Steve Bruce to gain more competitive experience. Tulloch, an England U18 international, previously had a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers but it...
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Cherries mark Premier League return with a win
Bournemouth won 2-0 against Aston Villa on opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!
Soccer-Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 7 (Reuters) - New manager Erik ten Hag saw the depth of the crisis at Manchester United when his side fell to a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, with German Pascal Gross scoring twice.
(Photo) Liverpool fans will love how Carragher responded to Man Utd’s home defeat to Brighton
A home defeat to Brighton in Manchester United’s opening league clash of the season will perhaps have Gary Neville regretting any pops at Liverpool or his Monday Night Football co-host Jamie Carragher over the Reds’ 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage. The Champions League-winning centre-half certainly couldn’t help but...
Man United boss Erik ten Hag learning that his mediocre stars are nowhere near Premier League's best
It's that time of the year again -- you've done your Premier League fantasy draft and are now checking which picks have worked out and which have let you down. If you selected any Manchester United players, it might already be a good time to move them on. The painful...
Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits. It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team,...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Hibs, Barkley, Boyle, Patterson, Everton, Christie, Bournemouth
Celtic are interested in out-of-favour 28-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley along with Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and West Ham United. (Give Me Sport) Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson has earned rave reviews from Everton fans and manager Frank Lampard following an impressive outing in Saturday's 1-0 defeat...
‘Going down with the Palace’ – Man Utd taunted by Brighton fans after Gross brace in win at Old Trafford
MANCHESTER UNITED were mercilessly taunted after going behind at Old Trafford to Brighton. Erik ten Hag's first game in charge of the Red Devils started terribly, with the visitors bossing the game. Pascal Gross latched onto a ball across the box from former United man Danny Welbeck to open the...
PREVIEW: Tottenham - Southampton team news, stats, how to watch Premier League on TV and stream online
USA: Peacock (Want to watch today’s game on Peacock? You can sign up here) How to legally stream Tottenham vs Southampton online. USA: Peacock (Want to watch today’s game on Peacock? You can sign up here) Canada: FutboTV. St. Mary’s Musings has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence...
Everton vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League
Here are the official team lineups for Chelsea's opening Premier League game against Everton.
David Coote To Referee Manchester City Vs Bournemouth On Saturday
Manchester City host Bournemouth in their first home Premier League game of the year, and David Coote will be the referee for the game. City ran out 2-0 winners in their opening game against West-Ham at the London Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals.
