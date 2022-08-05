Children help pollinator-friendly plants take root in Monticello

Bees, butterflies, bats, and even flies will soon have a new home for finding pollen in Monticello.

Two Walnut Street planters in front of the Monticello Public Library have seen their wood chip mulch removed and replaced with black dirt and pollinator plants.

The work was done by master gardener intern Linda McDermott and a group of very young volunteers Thursday, July 28- a night McDermott declared perfect for playing in dirt.

The project was born in early January when McDermott began her training to become a master gardener.

Master gardener interns are required to do a project as part of the process of earning their certification.

McDermott’s project was to plant a pollinator garden.

A career educator for 30-plus years in St. Francis, McDermott says her goal was to engage children and their parents in making a difference for our pollinators.

“It’s important to get youth involved in activities,” McDermott said.

“In this case, they got to play in dirt and water,” she said.

McDermott went to the city’s park board and got permission to do a pollinator project. She was granted space in the planters along Walnut Street at the library.

In planting the pollinator garden, McDermott turned to Prairie Restorations in Princeton.

“We chose plants that are hearty and all native to Wright County,” McDermott said.

“They’re the best food for our pollinators,” she added.

One of the first planted was called Leadplant, a plant McDermott called a superfood for pollinators.

“They only need to eat a little bit, and it gives them super energy,” McDermott said.

Leadplant is classified as a prairie shrub that will grow tall with lots of small purple flowers with yellow stamens.

McDermott also led the children in planting a plant she said was named for her: Blue grama.

Blue grama is fine-leaved and produces blue-green seedheads which are suspended horizontally like tiny brushes from the tip of each stem.

Pollinators crawl into the blue grama and sleep there at night,” McDermott explained.

It’s a very important plant to the pollinators, she added.

They planted butterfly weed, which will someday grow big and show off orange blossoms.

Blazing stars were planted, too. They will shoot up tall and display blue flowers, McDermott told the children.

Blue astor and long-headed yellow cornflower were

also planted.

“They will propagate well here,” McDermott said of the pollinators.

And the plants are hearty so they will withstand out Monticello winds and winters, she said.

Each of the 10 children who turned out to plant with Linda McDermott were able to plant two to three plants each.

They placed the plants in holes that were pre-dug by McDermott’s son.

After planting the pollinator-friendly plants, the children watered the plants.

As a reward for their hard work, the children were given a marigold plant that McDermott had grown herself from seed.

The children were also given a story about marigolds that discussed what the flowers need to live a survive. Crayons and a nature picture to color were also given to the children.

McDermott says she will keep a close eye on the plants and will personally make sure the plots are weeded.

She hopes next year her project can continue to where pollinator-friendly plants can be placed in the planters on the three remaining corners of Sixth Street and Walnut Street in downtown Monticello.