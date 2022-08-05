Backstage Talk on Some Paranoia Within WWE and Positive Feelings with the New Regime

Read on www.pwmania.com
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
PWMania
Backstage News on Lacey Evans Being Pulled from SmackDown and Her WWE Status
Originally, Aliyah was supposed to take on Lacey Evans on July 29, 2022’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE stated that Evans was not “medically cleared” to compete, and Shotzi was chosen as Aliyah’s replacement opponent. Evans isn’t currently part of WWE’s creative plans, and Fightful Select...
Popculture
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Was Heavily Criticized Internally For Poor Performance In Sales & Partnerships
Stephanie McMahon had a ton of responsibilities in WWE as she is the daughter of Vince McMahon. She did her best as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, but that is over now. She was also criticized backstage for a good reason. After Vince McMahon finally announced his retirement last...
wrestlinginc.com
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
411mania.com
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her
In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below. CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle:...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
PWMania
Video Footage of Spot That Injured Carmella at WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears like WWE superstar Carmella was injured on Saturday night at a live event. The video below shows the incident. Belair was doing a punch spot with Asuka in the corner while waiting for Carmella to enter the ring. Belair did a moonsault to evade the onslaught as Carmella got back in. Carmella lost her balance, rolled out of the ring, and never returned to complete the match.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
A former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Sporting New Hairstyle Ahead Of Reported WWE Return
Over the last couple of months, more and more info has come out about the ongoing situation inside WWE involving Sasha Banks and Naomi. As previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the company after creative differences back in May, and the two haven’t been seen on television since.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW
Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor will square off in a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. This is the latest chapter in the feud between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day. At SummerSlam, Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day in a no disqualification match after Edge’s former faction members were disqualified due to his interference.
PWMania
Backstage News on Triple H’s Current Plans, More Former WWE Stars Returning?
Following Vince McMahon’s retirement as head of WWE creative, Triple H has significantly changed the talent roster. He was able to secure a main roster deal for IYO SKY (Io Shirai), bring back Dakota Kai, and form a faction with Bayley, an idea previously rejected by Vince McMahon. Along with returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, he also brought back Max Dupri with the Maximum Male Models after McMahon had nixed him.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Triple H Making Aggressive Changes To WWE Creative
Vince McMahon recently retired from WWE and following his retirement it was announced that Triple H was assuming all responsibilities in regards to WWE creative. In recent weeks fans have seen some interesting changes such as the return of Karrion Kross on SmackDown, and the debut of Bayley’s new stable with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam.
James Storm Wants Beer Money Reunion, WWE Stars Upset With Liv Morgan Being Booed, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 6, 2022. -Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton have both commented on the Friday Night SmackDown fans booing Liv Morgan during her promo on the show. -James Storm had responded to a tweet about a potential Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode....
