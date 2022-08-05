8 takeaways from Election Day in Montgomery County: Party matters, until it doesn’t | OPINION

Read on clarksvillenow.com
Related
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
rewind943.com
Election results: With Robertson early votes in, Dean leads chancellor race, Wallace leads for judge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with no early and absentee votes in yet, plus 0 of 38 precincts reporting. NEWS ALERTS:...
fox17.com
Davidson County residents vote to pass four amendments of Metro Nashville's charter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As a result of Thursday's election night, Davidson County residents voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville's charter that will allow the city's government to better serve people. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to...
clarksvillenow.com
Burkhart narrowly wins Republican nomination to new District 75, Vallejos wins primary in 67
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a tight three-way race, Jeff Burkhart will be the Republican nominee to the new state House District 75. “Right now I am still sitting in my chair blown away,” he told Clarksville Now. “I feel good. I don’t even have words right now.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
whopam.com
BWA issued for section of western Christian County
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for a section of western Christian County. It includes customers from 6695 to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd, 3730 to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Cerulean Sinking Fork Rd., Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln.
Nashville Mayor says a lot of concerns weren't addressed in RNC bid
Following the decision Friday for the 2024 Republican National Convention to take place in Milwaukee over Nashville, Mayor John Cooper said there were a lot of concerns that weren't addressed.
clarksvillenow.com
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
RELATED PEOPLE
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
clarksvillenow.com
Enrollment edges closer to 40,000 students as school starts in Clarksville-Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While it’s too early to tell exactly where enrollment numbers will land, as of Aug. 8, the first half-day of school, there are around 39,400 students registered with Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, said district spokesman Anthony Johnson. “Last year, we ended the school year...
Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee's crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, "Liberals, we're coming for you."
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pride Publishing
Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19
Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
Clarksville-Montgomery students start school year under new leadership
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School district started the 2022-2023 school year under new leadership Monday.
Tennessee Election Results: Republican Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Republican primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
Comments / 3