Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football: Brian Kelly issues challenge to the family’s star wide receiver

By John Buhler
 3 days ago
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation

Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
Football
Sports
State
Louisiana State
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
On3.com

4-star Jamari McDowell says he's 'committing soon,' talks schools

Jamari McDowell is On3’s No. 110 player in the updated 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-5 wing helped lead his Houston Defenders team to the Under Armour UAA Circuit Championship. McDowell averaged 11.2-points, 5.3-rebounds, 2.0-assists, and 1.5 threes per game. “In July, I just wanted to continue growing my name,” McDowell...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
