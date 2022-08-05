LSU football: Brian Kelly issues challenge to the family’s star wide receiver

Read on fansided.com
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
Former Oklahoma standout Gabe Ikard adds more detail on Cale Gundy resignation
Late Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners staffer Cale Gundy resigned. In a statement that Gundy released, he admitted to using “one particular word,” which he was “horrified” about. This happened when he took a player’s iPad and read aloud what was on the screen. Oklahoma...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Five SEC players most likely to win the Heisman in 2022
The SEC has won the last three Heisman trophies, and it is reasonable to believe that the award will be coming south for the winter yet again in 2022. From returning winner Bryce Young to dark horse Jaxson Dart, the award is anyone’s for the taking. The Crimson Tide...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Marcus Freeman Today
Marcus Freeman has wasted no time proving that he has what it takes to recruit elite talent to Notre Dame. On Friday, the Fighting Irish landed a commitment from four-star safety Ben Minich. Less than 24 hours later, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's joining the program. Notre...
Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
The Irish make it three-for-three as they gain another 2023 commit
The end of this week looked like a massive one for Irish recruiting. The first domino was Louisiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who committed on Thursday. Yesterday, it was Ohio safety Ben Minich who verbally committed to the Irish. Two-for-two with just one other announcement remaining, Kansas running back Dylan Edwards.
4-star Jamari McDowell says he's 'committing soon,' talks schools
Jamari McDowell is On3’s No. 110 player in the updated 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-5 wing helped lead his Houston Defenders team to the Under Armour UAA Circuit Championship. McDowell averaged 11.2-points, 5.3-rebounds, 2.0-assists, and 1.5 threes per game. “In July, I just wanted to continue growing my name,” McDowell...
WR Hykeem Williams Updates Commitment Plans
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
