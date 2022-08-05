Read on www.wcluradio.com
wcluradio.com
South Green constructions moves begins moving upward
GLASGOW —Onward and upward! That is the next phase in the construction process of the new South Green Elementary School. The project had hit several snags the last few months; April rain showers caused delays in the construction of the building’s foundation and there were concrete shortages in June. This month, workers are dealing with another problem – the heat.
WBKO
Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
WBKO
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
WBKO
Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
wcluradio.com
Jerry Harvey
Jerry L. Harvey, 77, of Temple Hill, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Shanti Niketan Hospice Home, Glasgow. He was the son of the late Joe and Marie Taylor Harvey. He was of the Baptist faith, having attended Temple Hill Baptist Church for several years, and Calvary Baptist Church for many years.
lakercountry.com
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
wcluradio.com
Alma Jones
Alma Jewell Jones, 99, died at her home in Glasgow on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was an accomplished, elegant, remarkable lady of excellence who loved the Lord, her family and her many dear friends. She had a pure, true loving heart and is and was beloved. She kept countless people in prayers daily and was devoted to her family and country. She faithfully remembered birthdays, attended important family events, and helped so many. She traveled the world. She toured Jerusalem and the Holy Land including Egypt, traveled to Mexico, Canada, England, France, China, and most states in the Continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii, to name a few.
WBKO
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
wnky.com
Lost River Cave boat tours to pause again due to soap suds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lost River Cave says it will be shutting down boat tours again following a reoccurrence of pollution in the water. The issue has been ongoing. Previously, News 40 investigated the incident involving soap suds, which already caused boat tours to close earlier this summer. As...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
lakercountry.com
Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday
The annual Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday, August 6th. Headquartered at Camp Earl Wallace in Monticello in neighboring Wayne County this year, the raft up is put on by the Lake Cumberland Marina Association, an association of area marinas. Starting in 2010, the Lake Cumberland Raft Up began...
WBKO
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
wcluradio.com
Charles Erik Cornelius
Charles Erik Cornelius, 44, Adolphus, died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Allen County Medical Center. A Jefferson County native, he was the son of the late Charles Franklin “Frankie” Cornelius and Theresa Diane Hoffman Cornelius. He was formerly a fork lift operator for Logan Aluminum. Survivors include...
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
wcluradio.com
Search for escaped Barren inmate continues
GLASGOW — Troopers with Kentucky State Police continue to search for an escaped inmate from Barren County. The inmate was identified as 33-year-old Donald P. Shelton. He was assigned to a work release along Hiseville Park Road, according to a news release from state police, and walked away from the area just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
wcluradio.com
Melvin Jerry Massey
Melvin Jerry Massey, 71, of Huff passed away at 3:19 PM August 6, 2022 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a paver operator for Scotty’s Construction, a US Army veteran of Vietnam and a Baptist. He was a son of the late Mood Massey and Alta Cardwell Massey. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Peggy E. Massey and Sarah Beth Massey; a sister, Jeanetta Doyle; and seven brothers, C.J., Lemuel, Darris, Roy, Edgar, Alvin and Denny Massey.
wcluradio.com
Debbie Priddy
Debbie Priddy, age 66 of Munfordville, passed away Saturday August 6th, 2022 at the T.J. Sampson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Bessie Riggs Miller. Debbie was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Along with her parents, Debbie is preceded in death by one brother, Roger Miller.
wcluradio.com
Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening
GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
