Sasha Banks Tweets for the First Time Since Walking Out of WWE

Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
Backstage News on Lacey Evans Being Pulled from SmackDown and Her WWE Status
Originally, Aliyah was supposed to take on Lacey Evans on July 29, 2022’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE stated that Evans was not “medically cleared” to compete, and Shotzi was chosen as Aliyah’s replacement opponent. Evans isn’t currently part of WWE’s creative plans, and Fightful Select...
Video Footage of Spot That Injured Carmella at WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears like WWE superstar Carmella was injured on Saturday night at a live event. The video below shows the incident. Belair was doing a punch spot with Asuka in the corner while waiting for Carmella to enter the ring. Belair did a moonsault to evade the onslaught as Carmella got back in. Carmella lost her balance, rolled out of the ring, and never returned to complete the match.
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
A former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
New Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW
Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor will square off in a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. This is the latest chapter in the feud between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day. At SummerSlam, Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day in a no disqualification match after Edge’s former faction members were disqualified due to his interference.
Drew McIntyre Reacts To Attack By Returning Karrion Kross After WWE SmackDown
“The Scottish Warrior” has had better Friday’s. Drew McIntyre took to social media following this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown to comment on a segment he was involved in during the show. The segment, which has been one of the main talking points coming out...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
Backstage News on Triple H’s Current Plans, More Former WWE Stars Returning?
Following Vince McMahon’s retirement as head of WWE creative, Triple H has significantly changed the talent roster. He was able to secure a main roster deal for IYO SKY (Io Shirai), bring back Dakota Kai, and form a faction with Bayley, an idea previously rejected by Vince McMahon. Along with returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, he also brought back Max Dupri with the Maximum Male Models after McMahon had nixed him.
Sasha Banks To Have New Look Upon Rumored Return To WWE (Photos)
It looks like “The Boss” will be sporting a new look if-and-when she returns in front of the WWE Universe. As noted, WWE announced on Friday night the start of a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions that will kick off with this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Another Former WWE Star Returning on Tonight’s RAW?
Tommaso Ciampa has devoted tonight’s United States Title bout to the late great Harley Race, as was previously mentioned. Ciampa seemed to imply in another post that a former WWE superstar might return tonight on Monday Night Raw. While there have been whispers about Johnny Gargano’s next step in...
WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
Backstage Latest on Kevin Owens’ WWE Status Amidst Internet Speculation
Since June 13th, Kevin Owens hasn’t competed on WWE RAW, and fans have been wondering what Triple H has in store for him moving forward. The July 18th episode of RAW, which aired just before Vince McMahon announced his retirement, was Owens’ final WWE appearance. Regarding Owens’ situation,...
Former WWE Producer Reveals Brock Lesnar Refused to Work With Jinder Mahal
Brock Lesnar’s refusal to collaborate with Jinder Mahal in 2017 was discussed by Road Dogg during the most recent “Wrestling Outlaws” podcast with Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo. In an effort to develop Mahal into a star for the Indian market at the time, WWE pushed him as the main eventer.
Photo: AEW Star Meets Up With Sasha Banks at C2E2 Convention
At the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo 2022 event, Sasha Banks and Naomi made their first public appearances after walking out on WWE. Many others snapped pictures of the pair, and AEW star Dauhausen even dropped by to meet Banks. You can check out a photo of the pair below:
AEW Enhancement Talent Debut on WWE SmackDown, Possible Inspiration for Names
The Viking Raiders defeated Tommy Gibson and Jim Mulkey, billed as two of South Carolina’s greatest tag team wrestlers, on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Greenville, South Carolina. Hunter James, an independent talent, played Gibson, and Marcus Kross, an indie star, played Mulkey. Both wrestlers made their...
How Vince McMahon Felt About Finn Balor’s Work as a Heel in WWE
WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke on the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Balor commented on the recent management changes in WWE:. “Obviously I have a very good relationship with Triple H, but with most of the people in the company too....
Former WCW Star and The Briscoes Set for GCW
– Ernest “The Cat” Miller, a former WCW and WWE star, will make his GCW debut on September 2 at the co-promoted 4 Cups Stuffed event in Chicago with Black Label Pro. It’s unclear what capacity Miller will be appearing in at the event. Miller worked with...
