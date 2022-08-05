Read on frontporchnewstexas.com
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
Medical Minute: Hip Replacements
About 300,000 kids in the United States have juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, a disorder that attacks the joints. Treatments and medications may help some kids but for others a more drastic option may be the only way to get long-lasting relief. News 9's Robin Marsh explains in Thursday's Medical Minute.
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
Pregnancy-related low back pain
P Katonis,1 A Kampouroglou,1 A Aggelopoulos,1 K Kakavelakis,1 S Lykoudis,1 A Makrigiannakis,2 and K Alpantaki1. Pregnancy related low back pain is a common complaint among pregnant women. It can potentially have a negative impact on their quality of life. The aim of this article is to present a current review of the literature concerning this issue.
5 Unexpected Ways Your Menstrual Cycle Can Affect Your Health
Bloating, cramping, food cravings. These are the usual suspects you've come to expect during that time of the month. While some period symptoms are predictable, others are less obvious. Here, ob-gyn Sheryl A. Ross, MD, author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women's Intimate Health. Period and She-ology The She-quel:...
Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment
Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
How Can CBD Help With Controlling Knee Arthritis?
Arthritis can affect different parts of the body and one of the common areas affected by this condition is the knee. Arthritis in the knees can be difficult to endure, as it can even affect your mobility. Hence, it is important to control knee arthritis to improve your mobility and lead a better life.
New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states
A new study in Texas finds that pregnant patients in abortion-restrictive states face much higher health risks than patients in states without abortion bans. Researchers looked at 28 recent cases in Dallas where doctors had to delay care until there was an “immediate threat” to patients’ lives. The results showed nearly 60 percent developed severe complications.Aug. 8, 2022.
