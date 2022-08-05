Texas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting Asian family he blamed for the pandemic

Read on www.henryherald.com
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries
A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
Chilling details emerge after dad and three children under seven found dead in car by jogger
THREE children and their father have been found dead in a car from an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma, police said. A jogger tragically discovered the bodies near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Cops first responded to a wellness check call at around 4.30am, prompting...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Identified
The network, which is under Black ownership, insists the offensive TV graphic ’did not originate with us.’. The horrendous study inflicted on deliberately untreated Black men to see how syphilis affected them, still resounds today. The WNBA star explains what happened when Russian authorities arrested her. The first video...
