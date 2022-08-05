Musical acts for Fall for Greenville announced

Read on www.wyff4.com
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
FOX Carolina
New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the spooky season nearing, the Anderson Jockey Lot announced a new haunted attraction coming in September. The Jockey Lot said starting Sept. 15 guests will be able to experience a new haunted attraction called Night Terrors. Guests can attend Sept. 15 through Sept. 30...
WYFF4.com
New entertainment complex to open in downtown Greenville near Fluor Field
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The newest entertainment complex in downtown Greenville is set to open this week. It's called District 356 and is adjacent to Fluor Field on Field Street. We first told you about the complex in February 2021 when Greenville city leaders unanimously passed an ordinance to create the project. (Watch that story above)
tinybeans.com
8 Off-The-Beaten Path Adventures in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
South Carolina is renowned for many things: its subtropical beaches, world-class golf courses and iconic gastronomy. What visitors may not know is that The Palmetto State is also home to the Old 96 District—a monumental region whose rich history dates back to the 1700s. The Old 96 District, which...
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Anybody home? Doorbell cam catches black bear looking inside home
Footage from one Upstate woman's doorbell camera has gone viral, thanks to one wild guest.
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Erica Gillespie and Luke Friddle
Luke and Erica paint a true picture of a modern love story. After swiping right on each other on Bumble in 2017, they bonded through messages about their love for their dogs and quickly realized that they had to meet in person. Their first date did not exactly go as planned. Erica was forty-five minutes late, but when she arrived at the restaurant to find Luke waiting for her at the host stand, she realized that she had met a very kind and patient man. A successful first date led to two years of long-distance dating before Luke popped the question on Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, where he and Erica had shared many walks.
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi coming to NC for 'Night in the Country Carolinas' festival
MILL SPRING, N.C. — A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more is coming to Mill Spring, North Carolina later this month. Night in the Country Carolinas returns to Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. (Video above provided by NITC Music Festivals)
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
FOX Carolina
Families stock up on children’s clothing for $1
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families filled God’s Closet in Spartanburg on Sunday for their “Shop Day”. “With school coming back and you have multiple kids, you have to buy the supplies and you also have to pay for everything. So I think it’s a blessing,” said Mom of 4 Briasia Maybin.
From the mouths of babes
This summer, 4-H has been working with the Newberry YMCA to provide programs for youth. Each week, campers at the YMCA experience a different ‘theme.’ One week it might be beachy, another might be sports. Thus far, with several sessions to go, youth have participated in an Olympic style game, did an experiment with sunscreen, and talked about community.
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference
A state senator is threatening to defund libraries after finding books with "inappropriate content" in the children's sections. Fox Carolina's Jarvis Robertson explains the Virtual Learning program that many students have signed up for in the Greenville County School District. Mindful Monday : Herbal Tea Stress Reliever. Updated: 4 hours...
The Post and Courier
Former Spartanburg chiropractic office remodeled as office, event space
SPARTANBURG — New office and event space is now available for lease or rent on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The Palms on White Executive Offices and Event Center previously housed Advantage Healthcare of Spartanburg. it has been remodeled to cater to businesses and those looking to host events.
Blue signs added to Lake Keowee docks as reference points for EMS
LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs are being posted along Lake Keowee’s docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS). FOLKS said they will be used if anyone needs emergency services on the lake. The organization is working with Pickens and Oconee Counties as well as Duke Energy to […]
laurenscountysports.com
McWatters' walk-off knock lifts Clinton in Dixie Youth World Series
LUMBERTON, N.C. – First baseman Bryar McWatters drove in the tying and winning runs with a 1-out single in the bottom of the 6th inning, giving the Clinton YMCA All-Stars a 3-2, walk-off, opening-game win in the Dixie Youth World Series on Saturday night. Clinton, one of two 12-under...
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
Shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pelham Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
